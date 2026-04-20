Sinfonietta DuPage to perform spring concert May 5

The Sinfonietta DuPage will perform its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5 at Peace Church in Lombard. The concert will feature guest soloist Cornelius Chiu, violinist with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (pictured). (Photo provided by Sinfonietta DuPage)

The Sinfonietta DuPage will perform its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5 at Peace Church in Lombard.

The concert will feature guest soloist Cornelius Chiu, violinist with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, who will performing Sibelius’ Violin Concerto, op. 47, D minor. Also showcased on the concert is Klughardt’s Symphony No. 4 in C minor, Op. 57.

Peace Church is located at 21W500 Butterfield Road, Lombard.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to the concert and tickets are available only at the door. Adult admission is $22 and students and seniors are $12.

For more information, visit sinfoniettabelcanto.org. Parking is free and there is ample intimate seating.