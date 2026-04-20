Sinfonietta DuPage to perform spring concert May 5

The Sinfonietta DuPage will perform its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5 at Peace Church in Lombard.
The concert will feature guest soloist Cornelius Chiu, violinist with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, who will performing Sibelius’ Violin Concerto, op. 47, D minor. Also showcased on the concert is Klughardt’s Symphony No. 4 in C minor, Op. 57.
Peace Church is located at 21W500 Butterfield Road, Lombard.
Doors open 30 minutes prior to the concert and tickets are available only at the door. Adult admission is $22 and students and seniors are $12.
For more information, visit sinfoniettabelcanto.org. Parking is free and there is ample intimate seating.