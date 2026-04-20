Midwest Tulip Festival now open at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park

Kuipers Family Farm is celebrating its 25-year anniversary by opening its Midwest Tulip Fest, featuring more than 1 million colorful blooms. (Provided photo/Kuipers Family Farm)

More than one million vibrant blooms are on display at the Midwest Tulip Fest at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park.

The Midwest Tulip Festival at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park opens Friday, April 17, 2026. (Sandy Bressner)

This year’s festival marks 25 years since the farm first opened.

According to a news release, Kuipers Family Farm has evolved from a small pumpkin patch into one of the Midwest’s most recognizable agritourism destinations over the past 25 years.

The Kuipers family has continuously added new offerings and attractions to the farm, keeping it fun, fresh and exciting for families - all while sticking to their original roots and mission - connecting people to agriculture and each other.

“We are so proud and happy to be celebrating 25 years and another spring with our guests. Our farm has been a Chicagoland staple and nothing makes us happier than welcoming back families that have been coming here for years for spring and fall activities,” Joe Kuipers, general manager of Kuipers Family Farm, said in the news release.

The Midwest Tulip Festival at Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park opens Friday, April 17, 2026. (Sandy Bressner)

In addition to the tulips, the Midwest Tulip Fest includes over 25 FunFarm attractions, performances from live bands, food trucks and a bar. Fun new activities include the “Spring Bloom Trail” and “Keys & Clucks Piano.”

Visitors can enjoy the beauty of the blooms, cut and take their own bouquet home while also taking part in fun farm activities, and indulge in a variety of food and drink offerings.

New in 2026, on Fridays, guests can enjoy “Tulips for Two” as a date night bundle for $84.99, which includes drink tickets, photos from an on-site photographer and entry to the Midwest Tulip Fest along with 10 U-Cut blooms.

There will also be a special, “Blooms & Brushes” event on Friday, May 8 from 2-4 p.m. or 5-7 p.m. For $69.99, guests can paint a canvas with provided supplies and instruction. Admission includes one drink from the Tulip Tavern and entrance into the Midwest Tulip Fest.

Admission Information:

● Weekdays: $19.99 per person

● Weekends: $24.99 per person

● U-Cut Tulip Costs: $19.99 for a U-Cut Tulip Carrier and 10 blooms

● Guests can use code Kuipers26 for $3 off single tickets

● This year, Kuipers is offering an annual pass for $79.99 per person, which includes unlimited visits to the Midwest Tulip Fest and Pumpkin FunFarm.

Bloom times depend on weather, so guests are encouraged to check the website for tulip bloom progress before visiting.

Kuipers is located at 1N318 Watson Road in Maple Park.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Kuipersfamilyfarm.com to learn more.