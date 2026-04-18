Sterling Municipal Band schedules spring concert for April 24

The next Sterling Municipal Band concert is 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, at New Life Lutheran Church in Sterling. (Photo provided by Sterling Municipal Band)

The Sterling Municipal Band will present its annual spring concert at 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, at New Life Lutheran Church in Sterling.

The concert is titled “Americana: Music of American Composers” and is presented by the city of Sterling.

As the nation celebrates America 250, the band will celebrate the music of noted American composers and their contribution to the band world.

The concert will open with the brass section performing “A Centennial Fanfare” by John Zdecklik. Featured music includes “America, The Beautiful,” by Samuel Augustus Ward; “America” from “West Side Story,” by Leonard Bernstein; “The Promise of Living” by Aaron Copland and “Suite of Old American Dances” by Robert Russell Bennett. Traditional marches from the March King, John Philip Sousa, and many others will also be performed.

The Sterling Municipal Band would like to thank their sponsors for the concert: CGH Medical Center, M5 Industries, Select Employees Credit Union, Johnson Oil Company, Boston Leather, Dennis Electric, Lenhart Plumbing, Beta Sigma Phi, First Class Insurance Agency, Jakobs Brothers Farms, J Wilson Painting, Morrison True Value Hardware, Schilling Funeral Home and Sterling Federal Bank.