5 Things to Do: Earth Day Celebration, live comedy in Batavia & Aurora this weekend

- Earth Day Celebration (Geneva): Celebrate Earth Day at Peck Farm Park in Geneva from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18. The free family event will include chalk art, food vendors, native planting and more. There will also be recycling opportunities. Visit genevaparks.org for more information.
- Copley Comedy Series (Aurora): Comedians Vince Maranto, Steven Haas and host Tim Benker will take the stage at Paramount’s Copley Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 18. Tickets are $22 and there is no drink minimum. Visit paramountaurora.com for more information.
- Comedian Ahren Belisle (Batavia): Ahren Belisle, as seen on “America’s Got Talent” and “Kill Tony” podcast, will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia April 16-18. Belisle, who was born with cerebral palsy, is nonverbal and delivers his jokes through his phone. Visit comedyvaultbatavia.com for more information.
- Live music from This End Up (Geneva): This End Up will perform with special guests Swiftkick at Evenflow in downtown Geneva Saturday, April 18. Doors are at 6:39 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m. This End Up plays a mix of popular rock, pop and country songs, by artists like Aretha Franklin, Pink, Kelly Clarkson, John Mellencamp, Bruno Mars, One Republic and more. General admission is $6.50. Visit evenflowmusic.com for more information.
- Small Town: A John Mellencamp Experience (St. Charles): This 7-piece tribute band to John Mellencamp will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 19 at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles. The band plays music from Mellencamp’s entire catalog, including hits like “Small Town,” “Jack & Diane,” “Pink Houses” and many more. Tickets start at $32.75. Visit arcadalive.com for more information.
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