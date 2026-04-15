Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 Things to Do: Earth Day Celebration, live comedy in Batavia & Aurora this weekend

Volunteers plant native prairie plants at Peck Farm’s Dolomite Prairie as part of Geneva’s Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Volunteers plant native prairie plants at Peck Farm’s Dolomite Prairie as part of Geneva’s Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, April 20, 2024. The 2026 event is Saturday, April 18. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network/Mark Black / Shaw Local News Network)

By 5 Things to Do in Kane County
  1. Earth Day Celebration (Geneva): Celebrate Earth Day at Peck Farm Park in Geneva from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18. The free family event will include chalk art, food vendors, native planting and more. There will also be recycling opportunities. Visit genevaparks.org for more information.
  2. Copley Comedy Series (Aurora): Comedians Vince Maranto, Steven Haas and host Tim Benker will take the stage at Paramount’s Copley Theatre at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 18. Tickets are $22 and there is no drink minimum. Visit paramountaurora.com for more information.
  3. Comedian Ahren Belisle (Batavia): Ahren Belisle, as seen on “America’s Got Talent” and “Kill Tony” podcast, will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia April 16-18. Belisle, who was born with cerebral palsy, is nonverbal and delivers his jokes through his phone. Visit comedyvaultbatavia.com for more information.
  4. Live music from This End Up (Geneva): This End Up will perform with special guests Swiftkick at Evenflow in downtown Geneva Saturday, April 18. Doors are at 6:39 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m. This End Up plays a mix of popular rock, pop and country songs, by artists like Aretha Franklin, Pink, Kelly Clarkson, John Mellencamp, Bruno Mars, One Republic and more. General admission is $6.50. Visit evenflowmusic.com for more information.
  5. Small Town: A John Mellencamp Experience (St. Charles): This 7-piece tribute band to John Mellencamp will perform at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 19 at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles. The band plays music from Mellencamp’s entire catalog, including hits like “Small Town,” “Jack & Diane,” “Pink Houses” and many more. Tickets start at $32.75. Visit arcadalive.com for more information.
Kane CountyThe SceneEntertainment5 Things to DoThe Scene - Kane CountyKane County Front Headlines