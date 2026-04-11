‘Catch The Twain: The Musical’ comes to Lemont Public Library April 22

The Lemont Public Library presents “Catch The Twain: The Musical” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 22. (Photo provided by Lemont Public Library )

The Lemont Public Library presents “Catch The Twain: The Musical” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 22.

“Mark and I have been developing this Chautauqua style program for over two years now,” said Twain impersonator Warren Brown, who has spent over 30 years researching the life and work of Twain. “And just like Twain himself, we like to play off the audience members and off each other with stories, jokes and songs.”

“Warren Brown is Mark Twain,” said folk musician and songwriter Mark Dvorak, who provides the soundtrack to Brown’s performance, performing old-time banjo tunes, period songs and audience participation.

The entertaining program is family-friendly and educational. For more information call 630-257-6541 or visit lemontlibrary.org.

Learn more about “Catch The Twain” at catchthetwain.com.