Chicago-based Lakeshore Rush to perform at St. Charles Public Library

The St. Charles Public Library will host a free concert from Lakeshore Rush at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 12. (Sandy Bressner)

The St. Charles Public Library’s Sunday Concert series continues Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m. with a special performance by Lakeshore Rush.

Comprised of extraordinary musicians from Chicago, Lakeshore Rush has been delighting audiences of all ages with riveting contemporary and classical standards and forgotten masterpieces, characterized by programmatic innovation, synergistic collaborative partnerships and intimate performances, according to a news release from the library.

They will present a program inspired by the dance genre, including compositions by Astor Piazzolla, Manuel De Falla, Maurice Ravel, Keyna Wilkins and Nikola Resanovic.

Lakeshore Rush takes its name from a previously endangered lakeshore grass that has recently revitalized Lake Michigan’s shores in Chicago. Like the renewal of this plant, the resurgence of contemporary classical music has taken root and flourished in Chicago’s music culture, the release stated.

This event is part of the Library’s Sunday Concert Series, featuring a wide variety of live musical performances. This performance is funded through donations to the St. Charles Public Library Foundation. The public is welcome and the concert is free to attend.

The St. Charles Public Library is located at One S. Sixth Avenue in St. Charles. For more information, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.