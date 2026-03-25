5 Things to Do in Will County: George Thorogood & The Destroyers, the Great Easter Egg Hunt this weekend

- George Thorogood & The Destroyers (Joliet): Classic rock band George Thorogood & The Destroyers, known for hits like “Bad to the Bone,” “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” “Move It On Over” and more, will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet at 7 p.m. Sunday, March. 29. Tickets start at $54. Visit rialtosquare.com for more information.
- Poison’d Crue Live (Mokena): Jamo’s Live will host the rock cover band Poison’d Crue at 8 p.m. Friday, March 27. Rock out to the biggest rock hits of the ‘80s. General admission is $10. Visit jamoslive.com for more information.
- Ice Show (Joliet): The Inwood Ice Arena skaters will perform their annual Ice Show at 6 p.m. Friday, March 27 and at noon and 6 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and up, $8 for seniors and children 3-12. Visit jolietpark.org for more information.
- The Great Easter Egg Hunt (Joliet): Kids will love hunting for eggs and meeting the Easter Bunny at these egg hunts at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 28 at Nowell Park and at noon at Heggie Park. These free events are for kids 4-12. Visit jolietpark.org for more information.
- Brett Sheroky (Lockport): Country music artist Brett Sheroky will perform an acoustic set at The Roxy Lockport at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 27. He has written songs for some of the biggest names in country music including Blake Shelton, Jake Owen, Matt Stell, Tucker Wetmore and Cody Jinks, and his music has been featured on “The Voice,” “American Idol” and more. Visit roxylockport.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
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