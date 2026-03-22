Music legends George Thorogood & the Destroyers coming to Rialto Square Theatre March 29

George Thorogood & The Destroyers, with special guest The Robert Cray Band, will be at the Rialto Square Theatre Sunday, March 29, 2026. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

George Thorogood & The Destroyers, with special guest blues legends The Robert Cray Band, will be at the Rialto Square Theatre Sunday, March 29.

During 2025’s “The Baddest Show on Earth Tour,” the band played nearly 90 explosive shows, were honored by The Recording Academy’s Grammy Museum, saw Thorogood’s famed Gibson ES-125TDC “Bad To The Bone” guitar placed on permanent exhibit at The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, performed at halftime for the Las Vegas Raiders, were inducted into The Musicians Hall of Fame and more.

The 2026 continuation of “The Baddest Show On Earth Tour" is a stage-shaking, roof-raising, guitar-snarling blast for the band and fans alike, according to a news release from the theatre

“We’ve always been a high wire act,” Thorogood said in the release. “The band and I now have a renewed taste for danger and an almost feral sense of purpose. Could be the state of the world. Maybe it’s the healing power of rock & roll. But when we hit the stage on any given night, I can guarantee that we’ll make you feel like a teenager again.”

George & The Destroyers are still an undeniable cornerstone of classic rock. The band debuted in 1976 as an explosive indie breakthrough act. The band’s chart-topping hits include “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” “Move it on Over,” “Who Do You Love?,” “I Drink Alone,” “Get a Haircut” and the ultimate anthem “Bad To The Bone.”

Tickets start at $54 and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.