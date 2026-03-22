Bad Momz of Comedy to bring big laughs to the Egyptian Theatre April 4 to benefit Meals on Wheels

The Voluntary Action Center will host Stand Up for Seniors, a special comedy fundraiser featuring the nationally touring Bad Momz of Comedy, with all proceeds benefiting Meals on Wheels of DeKalb County (Image provided by the Voluntary Action Center)

An unforgettable night of laughter for a meaningful cause is coming to the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 4.

The Voluntary Action Center will host Stand Up for Seniors, a special comedy fundraiser featuring the nationally touring Bad Momz of Comedy, with all proceeds benefiting Meals on Wheels of DeKalb County, according to a news release from the Egyptian Theatre.

Stand Up for Seniors promises an evening of high-energy, relatable comedy performed by a powerhouse lineup of real moms who know how to find humor in the chaos of everyday life. Known for their quick wit and authentic storytelling, Bad Momz of Comedy delivers sharp, laugh-out-loud sets inspired by motherhood, marriage, careers and everything in between.

Their humor resonates with moms and men alike, creating a night filled with fun, connection, and shared experience. As seen on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Bad Momz of Comedy continues to sell out venues across the country.

Founded in 2022 by Chicago-based comic Orly KG, the group features a rotating showcase of standout performers from a growing roster of more than 80 influential mom and female comedians. Each show offers a fresh lineup and a unique comedic experience.

All proceeds from the event directly support Meals on Wheels of DeKalb County, helping V.A.C. provide nutritious meals and friendly visits to seniors throughout the community. The program plays a critical role in ensuring local seniors have access to healthy food and meaningful social connection, the release stated.

Tickets can be purchased at the Egyptian Theatre box office during box office hours (Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday 3-6 p.m.), online at egyptiantheatre.org or by calling the box office at 815-758-1225.

The Egyptian Theatre located at 135 N. 2nd Street in DeKalb.