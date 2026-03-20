Fool House – The Ultimate 90’s Party: The Millennium Tour Friday comes to The Vixen April 10

Fool House- The Ultimate 90’s Party: The Millennium Tour will perfom Friday, April 10, 8 p.m. at The Vixen. (Photo provided by Fool House- The Ultimate 90’s Party)

The nostalgia takeover returns to McHenry as Fool House- The Ultimate 90’s Party: The Millennium Tour is live in concert Friday, April 10, 8 p.m. at The Vixen.

Covering every iconic jam from NSYNC to Nirvana, Britney Spears to Blink-182, Missy Elliott to Nelly—Fool House brings dancing, full band musicianship and multimedia live, on stage.

The Millennium Tour includes VIP red carpet photo opportunities (Y2K fashion strongly encouraged), pre-show pop culture trivia to test your retro knowledge and a pre-show party with curated playlist and video to get you hyped. The night ends with a massive balloon drop.

The Vixen is located at 1208 N. Green St., McHenry.

General admission tickets start at $25 and VIP upgrades are available. Click here to purchase.