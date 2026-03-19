Comedian, actor Harland Williams coming to The Comedy Vault in Batavia this fall

Comedian Harland Williams will perform at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 24 at The Comedy Vault in Batavia. (Photo provided by The Comedy Vault )

The Comedy Vault in downtown Batavia is celebrating its fifth anniversary with four exciting shows from actor and comedian Harland Williams.

Williams will perform at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 24.

According to The Comedy Vault, Williams is known for his hilarious movie roles and outlandish stand up and sketch comedy routines. He has appeared in “Dumb and Dumber,” “Something about Mary,” “Half Baked,” “Rocketman,” “Sorority Boys,” “Down Periscope” and many more.

His stand up comedy routines have been seen on many late night talk shows, as well as on HBO and Comedy Central networks.

This show is for adults 21 and over.

Visit comedyvaultbatavia.com for more information.