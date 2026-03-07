Inaugural Step into Spring: Wine Walk set for March 21 in Batavia

Batavia’ MainStreet’s inaugural Step into Spring Wine Walk is set for 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 21 in downtown Batavia. (APRIL DUDA)

Batavia’ MainStreet’s inaugural Step into Spring: Wine Walk is set for 1-5 p.m. Saturday, March 21 in downtown Batavia.

This highly anticipated inaugural event invites guests to visit 14 participating downtown businesses, each offering 1-ounce wine tastings with both red and white options at every stop, according to a news release.

“Whether you’re gathering friends for a fun afternoon out or planning a unique date day, Step into Spring: Wine Walk is the perfect way to shake off winter and celebrate the arrival of warmer days,” Kristen Desler, assistant director of Batavia MainStreet, said in the news release.

Guests will enjoy a self-guided walking tour through historic downtown Batavia, sampling wines while discovering unique shops, boutiques and businesses along the way.

Each ticket includes:

• Fourteen 1-ounce wine pours at downtown locations

• Red and white wine options at every stop

• A commemorative wine glass and lanyard

• A sweet treat to enjoy during the walk

• A spring-inspired photo booth

• An event map to guide participants

Tickets are $39 and available now at downtownbatavia.com.

With limited availability and strong early interest, organizers anticipate a sellout, the release stated.