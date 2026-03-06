Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria planned for east St. Charles’ Fox Haven Square

A new Lou Malnati's Pizzeria location is seeking to open in the Fox Haven Square development in east St. Charles. Pictured, a current location in Chicago. (Photo Provided By Lou Malnati's Pizzeria)

Featuring live entertainment, restaurants, shopping, fitness and a pickleball complex, the new Fox Haven Square development looks to offer visitors a slice of St. Charles life.

That slice is getting a little deeper with the possibility of a new Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria opening as early as this fall.

The restaurant, famous for its Chicago-style deep dish pizza, signed a lease to occupy a former restaurant in the northeast corner of Kirk Road and East Main Street, in the outlot of Fox Haven Square.

City officials have been seeking to revitalize the eastern portion of the city, with economic development now picking-up in the wake of the Charlestowne Mall closing nearly a decade ago.

The new pizzeria, located at 3050 E. Main Street, is sure to bring steady business and visitor flow to the area.

Lou Malnati's Chicago-style deep dish pizza has become a staple for locals and visitors alike. (Photo Provided By Lou Malnati's Pizzeria)

Before becoming official, the Lou Malnati’s proposal still requires final approval from the city, according to a release by Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria.

If it receives full approval and permitting, the restaurant will seat around 200 diners, with seating available in the main dining room, private dining, an outdoor patio, and a full-service bar. The reimagined space stretches 6,200 square feet.

“We’ve had customers from St. Charles asking us to open a location here for years,” Julie Younglove-Webb, CEO of Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, said in the release. “The growth and redevelopment happening on the east end of the city makes this the perfect time, and we can’t wait to bring people together over deep dish in this community.”

A rendering of the Fox Haven Square development on the east side of St. Charles. The entertainment site opening later this Spring will offer restaurants, shopping, fitness, live events and music, even a pickleball complex. (Photo Provided By The City of St. Charles)

The possibility of the new pizzeria is also exciting developers long-associated with the Fox Haven Square development.

“It’s a beloved Chicago staple, and we know it will be a wonderful addition to the local dining scene and overall Fox Haven Square development,” Pat Greco, president of G Ninety Family Partners, said in the release.

Lou Malnati’s opened its first family-owned restaurant in the Chicago-region in 1971, before spreading to 70 locations.

The menu features its “legendary deep dish” along with its “signature thin crust,” complimented by a wide variety of appetizers, salads, pastas, and desserts.

You can see a full menu by visiting, loumalnatis.com/.