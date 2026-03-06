Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra presents Spring Pops Concert: A Celebration of American Film Composers

The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra invites audiences on a cinematic journey at the Spring Pops Concert: A Celebration of American Film Composers, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 20 in the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building. (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra)

The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra invites audiences on a cinematic journey at the Spring Pops Concert: A Celebration of American Film Composers, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 20 in the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the Northern Illinois University Music Building.

According to a news release, this blockbuster program showcases some of the most iconic and beloved film scores ever written—music that has become part of America’s cultural soundtrack. Audience members are encouraged to wear movie-themed clothing or costumes for a chance to win a prize.

Perfect for families, film enthusiasts and symphony lovers alike, this high-energy concert promises nostalgia, excitement, and unforgettable melodies performed live by the full orchestra.

The evening highlights the unforgettable genius of everyone’s favorite composer John Williams, featuring selections from:

“Star Wars”

“E.T. – Adventures on Earth"

“Schindler’s List”

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”

“Jaws”

Audience members will also hear music from:

James Horner – “Apollo 13″

Bernard Herrmann – “Psycho”

Elmer Bernstein – “The Magnificent Seven”

Michael Giacchino – “Star Trek: Into Darkness and Up”

Howard Shore – “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”

Danny Elfman – “The Simpsons and Spider-Man”

“Film music has a remarkable ability to connect us instantly to a story, a character, or a moment,” Linc Smelser, KSO music director, said in the news release. “These composers created themes that live far beyond the screen. Performing them live allows audiences to experience that power in an entirely new way.”

Tickets and additional information are available at kishorchestra.org.