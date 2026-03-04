Comedian, actor Kevin James bringing new show to Rialto Square Theatre March 20

Actor and comedian Kevin James is bringing his stand-up tour “Eat the Frog” to downtown Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 20. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

Actor and comedian Kevin James is bringing his stand-up tour “Eat the Frog” to downtown Joliet’s Rialto Square Theatre at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 20.

Also find James on his highly praised family-friendly stand-up comedy special “Kevin James: Irregardless.” Released in 2024 on Prime Video, James delivers his hilarious unfiltered take on parenting, marriage and getting older. He covers a range of topics from motivating children to put down their video games, to why he doesn’t trust technology, and how many tater tots he can fit in his mouth, according to a news release from the theater.

James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom. “The King of Queens,” which premiered in 1998, ran for nine seasons on CBS with James starring and executive producing and it garnered him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The show concluded its run in 2007 but continues to air daily in syndication across the country and around the world.

James also starred in, and executive produced, several Netflix specials and shows. He’s appeared in the feature films “Hitch” with Will Smith, and “Grown Ups,” “Pixels” and more.

He’s starred in, produced and co-wrote the hit comedies “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 & 2,” “Zookeeper” and “Here Comes The Boom.”

Tickets are available online at rialtosquare.com and kevinjames.com.