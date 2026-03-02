Drew & Ellie Holcomb will bring Americana music, ‘Never Gonna Let You Go’ tour to Rialto Theatre this Saturday

Singer-songwriters Drew and Ellie Holcomb will bring their “Never Gonna Let You Go” tour to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Saturday, March 7. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

Singer-songwriters Drew and Ellie Holcomb will bring their “Never Gonna Let You Go” tour to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Saturday, March 7.

For nearly two decades, Drew Holcomb has turned each performance into a celebration of community, collaboration and contemporary American roots. “Strangers No More,” the band’s eighth album, captured this spirit and spun the Number One Americana song, “Find Your People,” a track that was synced in multiple national campaigns, including a Super Bowl commercial for Publix supermarkets.

They also showcased their heartfelt connection when they performed live at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

After an eight year journey alongside her husband’s band, Ellie Holcomb’s solo debut, “As Sure As The Sun,” earned her Top 10 radio success and a GMA Dove Award for New Artist of the Year. Her third solo full-length album “Canyon” further established her voice with another Top 10 radio single, “I Will Carry You.”

A best-selling author, Ellie has moved over 600,000 books, including several children’s titles and a devotional. Her upcoming studio album, “Far Country,” will be released on Sept. 12. Together Their first-ever duo album, “Memory Bank,” became the longest-charting release at Americana radio and was the soundtrack to their sold-out North American tour.

The “Never Going To Let You Go” tour brings Drew and Ellie back to those intimate, connection-driven evenings—melding original storytelling, harmony-rich performances, and the warmth that has made their music a fixture in fans’ hearts.

Ticket prices start at $40 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.