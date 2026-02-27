Celtic band Gaelic Storm to perform at Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb

Gaelic Storm takes the stage at the historic Egyptian Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2026. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre. )

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a few days early with a rocking performance from Gaelic Storm at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb.

Gaelic Storm, a multi-national Celtic band, has been performing for over two decades with rich storytelling, energetic instrumentals, devotion to Celtic traditions and passion for their stagecraft.

The band’s performances include upbeat tunes and rhythms that celebrate Celtic culture.

Tickets start at $45.

Visit egyptiantheatre.org for more information or to purchase tickets.