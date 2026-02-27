Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

Celtic band Gaelic Storm to perform at Egyptian Theatre in DeKalb

Gaelic Storm takes the stage at the historic Egyptian Theatre on Friday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. as part of their highly anticipated Roll Out the Barrel Tour.

Gaelic Storm takes the stage at the historic Egyptian Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2026. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre. )

By Shaw Local News Network

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day a few days early with a rocking performance from Gaelic Storm at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown DeKalb.

Gaelic Storm, a multi-national Celtic band, has been performing for over two decades with rich storytelling, energetic instrumentals, devotion to Celtic traditions and passion for their stagecraft.

The band’s performances include upbeat tunes and rhythms that celebrate Celtic culture.

Tickets start at $45.

Visit egyptiantheatre.org for more information or to purchase tickets.

The SceneMusicConcertDeKalbEgyptian TheatreThe Scene - DeKalb CountyDeKalb County Front HeadlinesThe Scene Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois