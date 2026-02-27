Celebrity-affiliated restaurants bring star power to the suburbs

Celebrity chef and entrepreneur Giada De Laurentiis at her restaurant in the Cromwell in Las Vegas in October 2023. She opened her Sorellina by Giada restaurant at the new Hollywood Casino Joliet Aug. 12, 2025. (Photo provided by. PENN Entertainment, Inc.)

Beyond the local favorites and hidden gems, a handful of suburban restaurants offer a touch of celebrity.

Whether they are named after an iconic sports figure, backed by a famous media personality, or helmed by a nationally known chef, these suburban spots provide a taste of celebrity life without the trip to downtown Chicago.

Here’s a list of some suburban restaurants with ties to the rich and famous, where you can get a truly star-studded meal close to home.

Harrah’s Casino Joliet held a ceremony for the opening of Tortazo restaurant inside the casino on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Tortazo by Rick Bayless – Joliet

Located in Harrah’s Joliet, Bayless opened the restaurant in November of 2024. Menu items include Mexican classics, such as guacamole, salsa, quesadillas and tacos, along with seven varieties of tortas, which are Mexican sandwiches that use telera rolls (similar to a French roll). The Joliet restaurant is the only one of Bayless’ ventures that serves mango habañero wings, served with cilantro crema.

Bayless is a Michelin-starred chef, restaurateur and cookbook author. There is a Tortazo location in Chicago, as well as two in New York and one in Las Vegas.

The restaurant is located at Harrah’s Joliet, 151 N. Joliet St., Joliet, right outside the casino entrance. For more information, visit caesars.com/harrahs-joliet/restaurants/tortazo.

Wahlburgers – St. Charles

This fast casual burger chain is the brainchild of Chef Paul Wahlberg and his famous brothers, actor Mark and actor and singer Donnie. The restaurant opened at the corner of Randall Road and Route 38 in St. Charles in July of 2020, and serves a variety of burgers, chicken and fish sandwiches, fries, mac and cheese, tater tots, salads and more. Donnie Wahlberg and his wife, television and radio personality Jenny McCarthy, have been known to make appearances and host events at the restaurant. Wahlburgers has an outdoor patio for al fresco dining. The St. Charles location is the only one in Illinois.

For more information or to view the menu, visit wahlburgers.com.

Donnie Wahlberg signs his name and places a hand print in wet cement during the "Wahlk of Fame Ceremony" for New Kids on the Block at the Wahlburgers in St. Charles. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse & Bar – Lombard

Holy Cow! Immerse yourself in Cubs baseball lore at this upscale steakhouse inside the Westin Lombard Hotel. The restaurant pays tribute to the former Cubs announcer. The restaurant uses the finest aged steaks and fresh ingredients, combined with traditional Italian cooking techniques. The menu includes a variety of pastas, seafood, steaks, chops and Italian entrees. The bar menu offers Cubs-themed craft cocktails, ciders, seltzers, craft beer and fine wines. Enjoy live music on the patio on select Fridays.

For more information, visit harrycarays.com.

Ramsay’s Kitchen – Naperville

Ramsay’s Kitchen, which opened in May of 2023, is the celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s second Chicago-area restaurant. The Naperville location brings a diverse menu of the Michelin-starred television personality’s favorite dishes from his culinary journey to the western suburbs. The 5,656 square-foot layout includes a bar and lounge, a main dining room with views into the kitchen where diners can watch the chefs in action, a semi-private dining area and a seasonal patio. The restaurant has lunch, lunch express, dinner, kids, desserts and cocktail menus available. Signature menu items include Beef Wellington, crispy skin salmon, braised lamb shoulder and a variety of sandwiches, salads and more.

Ramsay’s Kitchen Naperville is located at 39 W. Jefferson Ave. Visit gordonramsayrestaurants.com for more information and a full menu.

Beef Wellington is a rich and tender starter with silky bone marrow with sweet caramelized onion jam and whipped butter, presented on a toasted baguette. This is available at Ramsay's Kitchen in downtown Naperville. (Photo by GRNA)

Giostra by Fabio Viviani – South Barrington

Celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, who rose to fame as a fan-favorite on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and has made frequent appearances on Food Network and “Good Morning America,” opened Giostra in South Barrington’s The Arboretum in October of 2024. The menu, centered around classic Italian dishes crafted from recipes passed down from Viviani’s mother and grandmother, is highlighted by Fabio’s Wagyu meatballs, tableside fettuccine Alfredo for two, bistecca alla Fiorentina and osso buco alla Milanese, and includes an extensive Italian wine list and signature cocktail list.

For more information, visit giostrabyfabioviviani.com.

Sorellina by Giada – Joliet

Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis opened her restaurant Sorellina by Giada Aug. 12 in the brand new Hollywood Casino Joliet. The casino opened Aug. 1 at the Rock Run Collection, located at the crossroads of Interstates 55 and 80. De Laurentiis is a renowned chef who has four restaurants in Las Vegas, Nevada and Scottsdale, Arizona. She formerly had a show called “Giada at Home” on the Food Network and currently hosts the show “Winner Cake All” on the network. She has been personally involved in the Joliet restaurant, visiting the location throughout construction.

Sorellina is not on the casino floor - it is located inside the complex, making it available to families and non-gamblers. The restaurant features her signature lemon pizza, as well as a variety of pizza and pasta dishes on a menu that offers a California-style Italian flavor.

De Laurentiis will open a similar restaurant, Sorella by Giada, in the new Hollywood Casino under construction in Aurora.

For more information, visit hollywoodcasinojoliet.com.