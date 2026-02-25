5 Things to Do: Kane County Flea Market, tribute concerts to Taylor Swift, George Harrison this weekend

- “All You Need is George: A Tribute to George Harrison” (St. Charles): Celebrate the music of the late George Harrison at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Enjoy songs from The Beatles, his solo career and The Traveling Wilburys. Tickets start at $57. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience” (St. Charles): Dance and sing along to Taylor Swift’s biggest hits at this tribute concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at the Arcada Theatre. Tickets start at $47. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Wine, Cheese & Trees fundraiser (Geneva): The Wine, Cheese & Trees fundraiser is at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at the Geneva Public Library. This annual event, which helps raise funds to plant trees in Geneva, features wines, craft beer and appetizers, as well as live music, silent auction, raffles and more. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Comedy at Copley (Aurora): The new Comedy at Copley series kicks off at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 at the Copley Theatre in downtown Aurora. Featured comedians are Tim Walkoe, Paul Farahvar and host Tim Benker. Tickets are $21. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Kane County Flea Market (St. Charles): The Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles will host the Kane County Flea Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 1. Admission is $6 for adults, kids 12 and younger are free. More than 400 vendors will be on hand with a wide variety of goods. Click here for more information.
The Scene