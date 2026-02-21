Wine Lovers Weekend returns to Galena’s Eagle Ridge Resort March 27-29

Wine Lovers’ Weekend is back at Galena’s Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, March 27–29, 2026. (Photo provided by Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa )

Taking place March 27–29, this year’s theme—Uncork & Unwind—invites guests to escape to the rolling hills of Galena for a luxurious, wine-forward weekend filled with exceptional tastings, engaging seminars and culinary-driven wine dinners, according to a news release.

Designed for both curious newcomers and seasoned connoisseurs, Wine Lovers’ Weekend delivers rare access to outstanding wines and the people behind them. This year’s event welcomes two celebrated wineries from the West Coast: Stoller Family Estate Winery of Oregon’s Willamette Valley and Folktale Winery & Vineyards, known for its expressive wines inspired by California’s Monterey Bay.

“We’re thrilled to bring Wine Lovers’ Weekend back to Eagle Ridge with an experience that truly celebrates wine, place, and connection,” Colin Sanderson, director of sales and marketing at Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, said in the news release. “This is not just a tasting weekend—it’s an immersive journey. Guests will interact directly with winemakers, explore regional terroirs, and enjoy thoughtfully paired dining experiences you simply can’t replicate at home.”

Stoller Family Estate wines will be showcased during Wine Lovers’ Weekend at Galena’s Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa, March 27–29, 2026. (Photo provided by Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa)

Guests will enjoy a full weekend itinerary, including a Friday night welcome reception with butler-passed hors d’oeuvres, intimate educational seminars, and a multi-course wine dinner paired with standout selections from the featured wineries.

On Saturday afternoon, guests will be transported to California’s coast during The Magic of the Monterey Bay, led by Gregory Ahn of Folktale Winery & Vineyards.

This year’s Wine Lovers’ Weekend Package includes:

Two nights of accommodations

Friday night Welcome Reception with butler-passed hors d’oeuvres

Saturday & Sunday Breakfast Buffets in Woodlands Restaurant

Saturday Morning Seminar: A Walk Through Willamette with Bill Hanson, Stoller Family Estate Winery

Saturday Afternoon Seminar: The Magic of the Monterey Bay with Gregory Ahn, Folktale Winery & Vineyards

Saturday night Wine Dinner

Packages start at $375 per person, based on double occupancy.

For more information on Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa and Stonedrift Spa, and to book your wine weekend, visit eagleridge.com.