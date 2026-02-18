5 Things to Do in Will County: ABBA tribute concert, Joliet Symphony Orchestra concert this weekend

- Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners (Joliet): Aaron Lewis, the voice of the band Staind, will perform with the Stateliners at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20 at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet. Tickets start at $53. Click here for more information.
- MANIA- The ABBA Tribute (Joliet): Get ready to sing along to hits like “Dancing Queen,” “Mama Mia” and more with this tribute to ABBA at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21 at Rialto Square Theatre. Tickets start at $24.50 Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Exhibit Opening – Rebel! Women of Color Who Changed the Beat (Joliet): The Joliet Area Historical Museum’s new exhibit, Rebel! Women of Color Who Changed the Beat, will open with a special reception at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. Tickets are $10. The exhibit runs through March 21. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Joliet Symphony Orchestra (Joliet): The Joliet Symphony Orchestra will perform its “Made in America” concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21 and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22 at the Moser Performing Arts Center at the University of St. Francis. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Icons of Country (Joliet): Icons of Country, a tribute to Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Jason Aldean, will perform at The Forge in Joliet Friday, Feb. 20. This is an all-ages show. Tickets start at $33. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene