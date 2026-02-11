Joliet Symphony Orchestra to perform concert featuring American composers

The Joliet Symphony Orchestra’s third concert set of its 2025-2026 Season will focus on American music by composers Aaron Copland, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Howard Hanson.

The concerts are at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21 and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22 in the Sexton Auditorium, located in the Harold & Margaret Moser Performing Arts Center on the University of St. Francis campus at 500 Wilcox Street in Joliet.

The concerts will feature Jennifer Barrett, mezzo-soprano; Alyson Bauman, trumpet; and Christi Allison, English horn.

Titled “Made in America”, the JSO will be performing two works by Copland: the atmospheric “Quiet City,” featuring Bauman and Allison as soloists and “Eight Poems of Emily Dickinson,” with Barrett.

Also on the program are Coleridge-Taylor’s exuberant “Ballade in a minor” and Hanson’s luscious “Symphony No. 2 – Romantic.”

Continuing this season is a series of free pre-concert discussions titled “Noteworthy” that happen 45 minutes prior to each performance and provide audience members with an opportunity to learn more about the composers, selections, orchestra and soloists, as well as ask questions and interact with our conductor and guests.

Tickets for JSO concerts are available through the JSO website at jolietsymphonyorchestra.org, the Music at Moser website at stfrancis.edu/music-at-moser and at the door beginning one hour before each performance.

Adults are $10; seniors, alumni and non-USF students are $5; USF students, music educators and youth (18 & under) are free with a current ID.