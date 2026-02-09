Northern Illinois’ sweetest chocolate shops for delectable Valentine’s Day gifts

If you’re looking to impress someone this Valentine’s Day, it’s time to discover the hidden gems right in our own backyard. Northern Illinois is home to a thriving community of master chocolatiers that are creating sweet masterpieces in time for the Feb. 14 holiday.

From old-fashioned favorites to gourmet chocolates and everything in between, the region has an incredible array of confections perfect for Valentine’s Day gifts.

Chocolates from northern Illinois chocolatiers make the perfect Valentine's Day gift. (Morguefile)

Ethereal Craft Chocolate – Woodstock

This “bean-to-bar” chocolate shop, cafe and speakeasy in historic downtown Woodstock combines different flavors to create unique candies, chocolates and more. The Valentine’s Day lineup includes pink chocolate bars, chocolate-covered strawberry bars, small conversation heart boxes and much more. Additional crave-worthy chocolates include sidekick candy bar, ninja turtle candy bar, orange meltaways, scorpion pepper pecan chocolate, blueberry lavender dark chocolate, chocolate-covered gummy bears, chocolate-dipped ginger and much more. 140 Cass St., Woodstock. etherealconfections.com

Anderson’s Candy Shop – Richmond & Barrington

This destination candy shop, with its original location in northern McHenry County, has been crafting delicious homemade candies and chocolates for more than 100 years! Established in 1919, Anderson’s offers such a huge variety of treats, including chocolate-dipped fruit, chocolate-dipped nuts, fudge, chocolate creams, molded chocolates, more than 30 varieties of candy bars and the list goes on. Check out their Valentine heart-shaped boxed chocolate collection, chocolate rose suckers, chocolate-covered strawberries and more. 10301 Main St., Richmond and 128 E. Main St., Barrington. andersonscandyshop.com

DeKalb Confectionary – DeKalb

The Confectionary, which is family-owned, has been bringing delicious homemade chocolates to the community since 1982. Located in the middle of downtown DeKalb, The Confectionary’s handcrafted favorites include caramels, toffees and decadent, creamy chocolates, in addition to gummies, sours and other hard candies. 149 N 2nd St., DeKalb. theconfectionary.com

Dan’s Homemade Candies – Joliet

Dan’s has been creating homemade chocolates and other goodies in Joliet since 1919. Dan’s has pre-packaged heart-shaped boxes, as well as customized boxes, for Valentine’s Day gifts. Other delights include caramels, English toffee, cream centers in many varieties, Dandies (pecan and caramel), as well as sugar-free selections and solid or molded chocolates. 229 E. Cass St., Joliet and 1003 Plainfield Road, Joliet. danshomemadecandies.com

Roxie’s Sweet Confections – Utica

You’ll find everything to satisfy your sweet tooth at Roxie’s in Utica. Choose from a variety of ice cream flavors, fudge, truffles, turtles, ice cream cakes, candies and more. Roxie’s specializes in ice cream cakes, and can make a creative concoction that’s sure to be a big hit at your next party. 723 S. Clark St., Utica. facebook.com/roxiesconfections/

Four Brothers Handcrafted Chocolate – Wheaton

Four Brothers is a family-owned company that sells handcrafted butter almond toffee, fresh cream honey ganache truffles, old-fashioned caramels and their signature item, Puddles (pecan, caramel and chocolates). This Valentine’s Day, customers can create their own assortment of truffles and bon bons to make the perfect gift, or choose chocolate heart pops, meltaway hearts and more. 221 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton. fourbrotherschocolates.com

Riverside Chocolate Factory – McHenry

This truly iconic sweet shop in McHenry has every kind of decadent chocolate you could want, including chocolate bacon! There are plenty of familiar favorites, like a variety of chocolate caramels, chocolate-covered strawberries, chocolate and peanut butter confections, chocolate-covered pretzels, English toffee, homemade fudge and so much more. 2102 W. Route 120, McHenry. riversidechocolatefactory.com

The Chocolate Shoppe – Plano

The Chocolate Shoppe’s corporate headquarters and production facility, as well as a retail storefront, are located in Plano. The shop is known for its award-winning, small-batch handcrafted chocolates, caramels, toffee and more. 12700 Route 34, Suite B, Plano. chocolate-shoppe.com

Morkes Chocolates – Huntley

Morkes Chocolates is a gourmet chocolate emporium that sells handcrafted confections with only natural ingredients. The Valentine’s Day lineup includes chocolate-covered strawberries, emoji chocolates, heart lollipops (which can be personalized), candy-filled velvet heart-shaped boxes and more. 11801 Main St., Huntley. morkeshuntley.com

Chocolaterie Stam – Glen Ellyn

This gourmet chocolate shop opened in 2017 and brings unique, handcrafted chocolates with a European flair to downtown Glen Ellyn. Specialties include bonbons, truffles and caramels. Valentine’s Day chocolates include jumbo chocolate-dipped strawberries, three sizes of heart boxes and more. 530 Pennsylvania Ave., Glen Ellyn. stamglenellyn.com

Graham’s Chocolates – Geneva

Graham’s Chocolates, a longtime staple in downtown Geneva, has handmade confections including English toffees, caramel- and chocolate-dipped apples, truffles, meltaways and more. Graham’s is know for their signature Valentine’s Day chocolate-covered strawberries, with milk, white or dark chocolate options, in various box sizes. 302 S. 3rd St., Geneva. grahamschocolate.com