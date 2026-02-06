‘The Simon & Garfunkel Story’ visits Rialto Square Theatre March 1

The Simon & Garkunkel Story will be at Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet March 1, 2026. (Image provided by Rialto Square Theatre )

The internationally acclaimed hit theater production “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet.

The immersive concert-style tribute show – complete with nostalgia-inducing, unforgettable hits – will recreate the magic and authenticity of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel live on stage, and chronicle the amazing journey of the iconic, Grammy Award-winning act.

According to a news release from the theater, “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” covers the duo’s humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the bestselling music groups of the 1960s, as well as their dramatic split in 1970.

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story” culminates with the pair’s famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981, which had more than a half-million fans in attendance. The show features a setlist of almost 30 songs and uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage.

A full live band will perform all of the hits, including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and many more, complete with the unmistakably perfect harmonies that will transport audiences down memory lane.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel’s unforgettable songs and poetic lyrics capturing the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to rialtosquare.com.