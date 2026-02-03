Hollywood Casino Joliet welcomes award-winning comedian Eddie Griffin March 20

Comedian and actor Eddie Griffin will headline the Hollywood Casino Joliet Event Center Friday, March 20.

“Eddie is one of comedy’s most dynamic performers, and we’re excited to welcome him to our stage,” Ruben Warren, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino Joliet, said in a news release. “His energetic performances always promise an unforgettable night of entertainment.”

According to the news release, Griffin has been making audiences laugh since his debut in 1990. Griffin has built an ever-growing fan base with his sharp wit, hit specials and decades of memorable performances.

His work across stand-up, television and film has earned him a loyal following. Griffin has appeared alongside Dave Chappelle, Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, Eddie Murphy and others in numerous acclaimed films, including Academy Award-winning features. His influence extends to music as well, with features on albums alongside T-Pain, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Tupac.

Honored by Comedy Central as one of the Top 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of all time, Griffin continues to build on his success with his most recent comedy special “Undeniable” and is currently headlining a Las Vegas Residency at The SAHARA Hotel and Casino.

Tickets are now on sale for the public. More information about this show and upcoming Hollywood Casino Joliet events can be found at hollywoodcasinojoliet.com/entertainment.