Treat your Valentine to a romantic dinner at these northern Illinois restaurants

Love is on the menu as restaurants across northern Illinois gear up for one of the year’s biggest date nights.

Whether you’re after a classic steakhouse dinner, a cozy meal in a historic downtown, or a creative chef’s tasting menu, the region offers plenty of memorable options for couples, friends, and families celebrating Valentine’s Day.

Here’s a look at the standout spots offering special menus, romantic ambience and Valentine’s-ready dining experiences.

Valentine’s Day for 2026 is Saturday, Feb. 14.

The Morton Arboretum

4100 Route 53, Lisle

Enjoy an elegant five-course meal with a beautiful view of the evergreens and Meadow Lake in The Morton Arboretum Visitors Center’s Ginkgo Room. Guitarist Jim Perona will perform romantic works from a variety of genres. A vegetarian menu is available. The cost is $130 and this event is for guests 21 and older. Two seating times are available, from 5-7 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m. For more information, and to view the menu or to purchase tickets, visit mortonarb.org.

Lucille at Drury Lane

100 Drury Lane, Oak Brook

Treat your special someone to dinner at Lucille Restaurant at Drury Lane. Enjoy a four-course dinner from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $75 for adults and $30 for kids 12 and under. For more information, visit lucillerestaurant.com.

Hegeler Carus Mansion

1307 7th St., La Salle

The Hegeler Carus Mansion will host “A Historical Date: An Unforgettable Experience” from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14. Dinner and drinks will be catered by Thyme Craft Kitchen. Couples and groups can have private and semi-private dinner parties in rooms on the mansion’s main level. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Niche

14 S. 3rd St., Geneva

While not on Valentine’s Day, this upscale restaurant known for its impeccable whiskey collection will host “Love, Niche” on Thursday, Feb. 12. The evening will include a special prix fixe menu of seasonal flavors in a warm, romantic atmosphere. Reservations are recommended. Visit nichegeneva.com for more information.

Port Edward Restaurant

20 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin

Enjoy a special Valentine’s Day Surf & Turf Buffet from 4-9 p.m. on Feb. 14. The “Surf” buffet includes a wide variety of seafood, including salmon, clams, oysters, shrimp, scallops and more. The “Turf” items include slow-roasted prime rib, filet mignon Wellington, pork chops, and stuffed chicken breast, as well as side dishes, soup, salads and a dessert station. Prices are $68 for adults and $20 for kids 5-12. Visit portedward.com for more information or to make a reservation.

The Graceful Ordinary

3 E. Main St., St. Charles

Chef Chris Curren has crafted indulgent Valentine’s Day specials available for lunch and dinner on Saturday, Feb. 14. The menu includes grilled oysters in chipotle butter, chimney lobster stuffed with wild mushrooms, and lobster mousseline finished with a rich lobster cream sauce. Dessert is a crème brûlée cheesecake. Five-, seven- or ten-course options are available.

Special cocktails include the tropical Lychee Love Martini, the smoky Feel the Heat and the aromatic Trentino 75 Spritz. The Graceful Ordinary will also serve a special Valentine’s Day brunch on Sunday, Feb. 15. For more information or to make a reservation, visit thegracefulordinary.com.

The Beach House

700 La Salle St., Ottawa

Enjoy exquisite coastal cuisine and seafood in downtown Ottawa. The menu highlights a wide variety of fresh seafood appetizers and entrees, but features many additional non-seafood meals. The full bar specializes in handcrafted cocktails and an extensive wine list. Valentine’s Day specials will be available Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15. Call 815-313-5553 for more information, or visit beachhousegrille.com.

Broken Oar Marina Bar & Grill – Port Barrington

Broken Oar will celebrate Valentine’s Day in the Arctic Winter Pop-Up Bar on Friday, Feb. 13, Saturday, Feb. 14 and Sunday, Feb. 15. East Coast Icons will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, while Fleetwood Mac tribute band The Chain will perform at 2 p.m. Saturday. Dueling Pianos will entertain guests at 8 p.m. Saturday. The weekend wraps up with a performance by Gordypalooza at 2 p.m. Sunday. The dinner menu for Friday and Saturday includes surf & turf, grilled ribeye, twin lobster tails and more. Visit brokenoar.com/events to purchase tickets or make a reservation.

Lakeview Grille

604 W. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville

Begin your meal with steak medallions, spinach & artichoke fondue, or shrimp de Jonghe before moving on to a steak, prime rib, seafood, chicken, or pasta entree. Finish off with decadent desserts like double chocolate cake, carrot cake, strawberry shortcake, or a brownie sundae. Reservations are available between 4-9:30 p.m. For more information, visit lakeviewgrille.com or call 630-553-3055.

Basil Tree Ristorante

123 E. 1st St., Dixon

Experience a taste of Italy in Lee County at Basil Tree Ristorante. This family-owned restaurant features a rustic Italian ambiance with a wide variety of appetizers, create-your-own pasta dishes, chicken, veal, steak, and seafood. Gluten-free pasta is available. For more information, visit basiltree2008.com or call 815-288-7555.

Ellwood Steak and Fish House

2219 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

Ellwood Steak and Fish House is a locally owned, upscale DeKalb restaurant with a varied menu for every taste. Appetizers include saganaki, calamari, baked goat cheese, and salmon cakes. The restaurant serves only Midwest-certified Angus beef in a variety of cuts, as well as pork chops, lamb chops, ribs, pasta, and seafood. A full wine and craft beer list will complement your meal; head to the adjacent 1879 Lounge for an after-dinner cocktail. For more information or to make a reservation, visit ellwoodsteakandfishhouse.com.

The James

317 S. Third St., Geneva

The James in downtown Geneva is a perfect place for a romantic, dreamy night out. Start your evening off with ahi tuna, potatoes, and caviar, or try one of the many small plate offerings, including seared crab cakes, coffee-charred steak, or crispy baby brie. From there, enjoy filet mignon, miso-glazed salmon, or braised pork shank. Complement your meal with a side dish of butternut squash, grilled asparagus, or wild mushrooms. The James also has an extensive wine list and full menu of craft cocktails. For more information or to make a reservation, visit thejamesgeneva.com.

The Industrial

205 E. Third St., Rock Falls

The Industrial, located inside McCormick Event Center near the banks of the Rock River, will have a special Valentine’s Day menu. Appetizers include wagyu meatballs, scallops and fried corn nuggets; main dishes include New York strip steak, surf & turf, Chilean sea bass and more. Finish your meal with a decadent dessert like red velvet cake or turtle cheesecake. The Industrial’s sophisticated atmosphere is the perfect backdrop for a romantic meal. Reservations are recommended. For more information or to make a reservation, visit theindustrialgrill.com.

CUT 158 Chophouse

110 N. Chicago St., Joliet

This trendy steakhouse, located directly next to the legendary Rialto Square Theatre, is your ideal destination for a high-end meal and craft cocktail with that special someone. CUT 158’s menu is packed with high-quality beef, seafood, and veggie offerings, alongside an expansive selection of craft beers, house wines, and whiskeys. The menu offers specially sourced delicacies like steak tartare, grilled swordfish, 45-day-aged boneless 16-ounce ribeye, and garlic-crusted roasted rack of lamb. Starters include Oysters Rockefeller, crab cakes, shrimp, tuna, and comfort favorites like cheese curds and Caprese. The cocktail menu spotlights a wide variety of martinis and classics. For more information or to make a reservation, visit cut158chophouse.com.

Addison’s Steakhouse

335 Front St., McHenry

This family-owned restaurant will feature a special Valentine’s menu that will be available Feb. 13 to 15. Some appetizer highlights include raw oysters, grilled avocados, and mozzarella rolls. Entrees include a variety of surf-and-turf combinations, steaks, pork chops, and roasted vegetable cavatappi. A Valentine’s meal wouldn’t be complete without a delicious dessert, and Addison’s has fudge cake, cheesecakes, carrot cake, tiramisu, and more on the menu. A variety of cocktails and wines will be available to complement your meal. For more information or to make a reservation, visit addisonssteakhouse.com.

Cantigny

1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton

Enjoy Valentine’s Day at the McCormick House, with an intimate dinner featuring a curated six-course menu and a chance to enjoy exceptional cuisine amid the timeless character of this charming historic space. Reservations are available from 4:30 – 8 p.m.; $175 (per person) including gratuity; $250 (per person) including wine pairings and gratuity. For more information or to make a reservation, visit cantigny.org.

Club Arcada Speakeasy

105 E. Main St., St. Charles

Celebrate Valentine’s Day Friday, Feb. 13 with dinner and a performance from The Jersey Girls at the Club Arcada Speakeasy, located on the upper level of the Arcada Theatre. The dinner menu will be available from 5 to 10:30 p.m. and the live entertainment begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and do not include dinner. On Saturday, Feb. 14, celebrate with dinner and a live performance from swing band The Fat Cats at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and do not include dinner. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

SALT

6860 Spring Creek Road, Rockford

Experience Valentine’s Day at Rockford’s fine dining restaurant SALT with a prix fixe six-course dinner and cocktail specials. The cost is $95 per person. Enjoy music from harpist Nanette Felix from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Dinner reservations are available from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14. Click here for more information or to make a reservation.

1776 Restaurant

3987 W. Virginia St., Crystal Lake

This farm-to-table, 100% gluten-free restaurant is home to a made-from-scratch kitchen with appetizers like lentil cakes, octopus, crab cakes, and lamb meatballs. Entrees feature roasted acorn squash, osso buco, filet mignon, salmon, lamb Bolognese, and more. Soup and salads are also on the menu.

Pair your meal with a selection from the 15-page wine list, or a specialty cocktail, bourbon flight, or craft beer. Don’t forget to end your evening with a delectable dessert; choices include apple turnovers, beignets, brownies, and homemade frozen custard. For more information or to make a reservation, visit 1776restaurant.com.

113 Main

113 Main St., Oswego

The restaurant 113 Main, in the heart of downtown Oswego, conjures a modern, industrial feel coupled with an “eclectic American” menu. Some of the options for your Valentine’s dinner include steamed mussels, smoked brisket poutine, cheese curds, and smoked brisket egg rolls to start. Entree choices encompass a variety of burgers, barbecued ribs, jambalaya, and much more. Pair a craft beer or craft cocktail with your meal before topping it off with a fudge brownie, carrot cake, or lava cake. For more information or to make a reservation, visit 113main.com.

Al’s Steak House

1990 W. Jefferson St., Joliet

This upscale American restaurant, one of the oldest in the city, is famed for its classic charbroiled steaks and variety of fresh seafood. Al’s is a top destination for mouthwatering Grecian-style cuts of steak, made exclusively with Angus beef and served with a double-baked potato. Appetizers include Oysters Rockefeller, Shrimp de Jonghe, and fried calamari. Choose your entree from a variety of steaks, chops, seafood, and chicken dishes. Enjoy tiramisu, turtle pie, brandy ice, carrot cake, or chocolate cake to end your celebratory dinner on a sweet note. For more information or to make a reservation, visit alssteaks.com.

Montarra Grill

1491 S. Randall Road, Algonquin

Montarra Grill’s upscale atmosphere and design make it an ideal place for a cozy meal for two. The small plates menu includes delicacies such as maple-cured bacon-wrapped sea scallops, cherry and goat cheese croquettes, and lamb rack lollipops. Main courses feature a variety of hand-cut steaks and chops, as well as seafood, vegetarian, and vegan options. A full wine list is available. For more information or to make a reservation, visit montarra.com.

Uptown Grill

601 First St., La Salle

This Illinois Valley staple has been serving “polished, casual American cuisine” since 1985. A newly remodeled interior provides a chic, sophisticated atmosphere for you and your date, as well as a lounge featuring live music and full bar service. The bar menu includes an extensive wine, whiskey, beer, and cocktail list to suit any taste. Appetizers spotlight oysters on the half shell, crab Rangoon, truffle fries, and seared tuna nachos. An expansive array of salads, burgers, sandwiches, steaks, chops, seafood, foie gras, pasta, and chicken entrees will tempt your taste buds. Some of the delectable desserts on the menu include white chocolate raspberry cheesecake, cookies, and gelato. For more information or to make a reservation, visit uptowngrill.com.

Sorrento’s Restaurant

50 W. 187 Route 64, Maple Park

A long-time favorite for many folks in Kane and DeKalb counties, this old-school Italian steakhouse has been serving guests since 1974. Sorrento’s will have a special Valentine’s Day menu, featuring their famous prime rib, filet mignon, strip steak, lobster tail, pork ribs, lemon chicken and more. All dinners come with a choice of soup, salad, and potato. Call 815-895-5466 to make a reservation. For more information, visit sorrentosranch.com.

LUXX The Restaurant

4001 E. Lincolnway, Sterling

Love flourishes at this upscale restaurant in Sterling, and reservations are being accepted for a special night of romance. Menu items include a variety of steaks, seafood, and pasta, complete with live piano music. For more information, visit luxxrestaurant.com or call 779-207-7020.

Village Vintner Winery & Brewery

2380 Esplanade Drive, Algonquin

Celebrate romance with a special dinner at Village Vintner, followed by a live performance from Steve Kostakes in the piano bar. The special Valentine’s Day menu includes hand-cut bone-in ribeye, seafood pasta, surf & turf and fresh fish selections. Enjoy a glass of curated wine, handcrafted beer, cocktails, or mocktails to complement your meal. Visit villagevintner.com for more information or to make a reservation.