Best of the Best Brews: Top coffee shops in suburbs, Sauk Valley & Illinois Valley

Fall weather has finally arrived, and one of the joys of the season is enjoying a warm latte or cup of coffee at one of northern Illinois’ many independent coffee shops.

There’s something very satisfying about stepping into a great local coffee shop for an early-morning jolt or a midday pick-me-up, or just to relax and enjoy conversation.

To find the best coffee shops in northern Illinois, Shaw Local News Network asked readers and audiences in McHenry, Kane and Kendall counties, as well as the Sauk Valley and Illinois Valley, to vote for their favorites. Votes were cast earlier this year and the results are in! Here are the winners of the 2025 Best of the Fox, Best of the Illinois Valley and Sauk Valley Favorites contests.

(Morguefile)

McHenry County

Best Coffee Shop: Rusty Malts Coffee & Ice Cream, 5002 Monroe St., Ringwood

Rusty Malts is located next to the Rusty Nail Saloon in Ringwood. Their signature coffee drinks include Nitro brews and teas, Rusty Malt latte, chai tea latte, mocha, macchiato, Americano, flat white and freshly brewed drip coffee. Black and green teas, as well as organic hot and cold teas, are also available, as are fruit smoothies.

One of the Best: Summer Moon Coffee, 625 Cog Circle D, Crystal Lake

One of the Best: AROMA Coffee & Wine, 77 E. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake

Kane County

Best Coffee Shop: Limestone Coffee & Tea, 8 W. Wilson St., Batavia

Enjoy hand-crafted beverages and fresh baked goods at this downtown Batavia establishment. Limestone has a wide variety of coffee and espresso drinks, including signature lattes like the Limestone latte, a white mocha with almond syrup; vanilla mint latte; Hope latte, with cinnamon, honey and vanilla; and the raspberry truffle, with raspberry and mocha. A variety of teas are also available, including sweet teas, matcha and London fog.

One of the Best: Krema Coffee Roasters, 1109 Ritter St., North Aurora

One of the Best: Maple Leaf Roasters Coffee House, 1 Illinois St., St. Charles

Kendall County

Best Coffee Shop: Grace Coffee and Wine, 42 W. Countryside Parkway, Yorkville

Grace is a family-owned and -operated coffee shop and wine bar in Yorkville that offers a warm, comfortable atmosphere, perfect for conversation with friends over a warm cup. The coffee menu, which is served all day, features Intelligentsia Chicago blends. Drinks include cappuccino, caramel macchiato, hot and iced lattes, Nitro brew, cold brew, smoothies, hot chocolate and more.

One of the Best: The Village Grind, 19 S. Main St., Oswego

One of the Best: Angie’s Sugar Buzz Bakery, 1004 E. Church St., Sandwich

Best Coffee Shop: Bean Box Espresso, 750 Joliet St. in La Salle and Spring Valley

Grab a coffee to go from Bean Box whenever you need a pick-me-up. The menu includes seasonal favorites pumpkin and caramel salted nut mochas, as well as cold brew coffee, chai tea, hot chocolate, fruit refreshers and more.

One of the Best: Babs Brew, 2130 4th St., Peru

One of the Best: Jeremiah Joe Coffee, with locations in Ottawa and Peru

Favorite Place for Coffee: Coffee Crush, 122 N. Peoria Ave., Dixon

Enjoy a savory or sweet breakfast with your fresh brew at Coffee Crush, a warm and inviting coffee house that uses local suppliers. The coffee menu includes fresh drip coffee, cold brew and Nitro brew, cappuccino, Americano, cortado, and signature drinks like peppermint mocha, coconut dreams latte, salted caramel latte, amaretto mochaccino, and a variety of frappes, teas, apple cider, smoothies and refreshers.

One of the Favorites: 7 Brew Coffee, 4104 E. Lincolnway, Sterling

One of the Favorites: Sophie’s Cafe, 4311 E. Lincolnway Suite E, Sterling

DeKalb County’s Finest

Best Coffee: Open Door Coffee Company, 502 W. Main St., Genoa

This family-owned business provides the community with exceptional, handcrafted beverages but also a place to relax and visit with friends and family. Open Door is located in a refinished turn-of-the-century house and has a drive-thru. The menu includes signature flavors and drinks like That Pumpkin Thing, caramel apple butter latte, caramel apple cider, La La Lavender latte, Bees Knees latte, Huskie latte, a variety of flavored milks, espresso shots, drip coffees, mocha, matcha, chai tea and much more.

One of the Best: The Greenhouse, 265 Peace Road, Suite 108, Sycamore

One of the Best: Dunkin’, 1840 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore