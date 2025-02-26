Spa getaway destinations to help melt away stress

Massage therapy treatments can be part of a pampering experience at Kohler Waters Spa, featured by The American Club in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Kohler Company )

In today’s stressful world, everyone could use a relaxing, rejuvenating escape.

Illinois and Wisconsin boast a wealth of spa getaways, offering luxurious pampering and relaxation just a short trip away. Whether you seek a romantic escape nestled in a pine forest or a lakeside resort with world-class amenities, these retreats cater to a variety of spa dreams.

Explore these spa destinations in Illinois and Wisconsin and their unique features to help you find the perfect tranquil retreat for your next getaway.

Herrington Inn & Spa – Geneva

The Herrington Inn & Spa sits on the banks of the Fox River at 15 S. River Lane in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

The Herrington Inn & Spa offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of the suburbs. Tucked away along the Fox River in Geneva, the boutique resort features European-style architecture with gabled roofs, riverfront views and a courtyard. Each of the inn’s 60 suites has a gas fireplace and whirlpool tub. Spa services include skin treatments and facials, waxing, massage therapy, manicures, pedicures and additional body treatments and therapies. Wrap up your relaxing day with dinner at Atwater’s Restaurant, with a menu of farm-to-table American cuisine. herringtoninn.com

Sundara Inn & Spa – Wisconsin Dells

Guests enjoy pedicures at Sundara Spa in Wisconsin Dells. (Photo provided by SundaraSpa.com)

Let the kids have fun at the Wisconsin Dells water parks while you relax at the gorgeous Sundara Inn & Spa. The spa was ranked No. 4 in the “10 Best Resorts in the Midwest” category in the 2022 “World’s Best Awards” from Travel + Leisure magazine. The property has 44 guest rooms, fitness studio, tranquil spaces, indoor and outdoor pools, 27 treatment rooms, a salt therapy room and wellness and fitness classes. The common areas are for adults only and are electronics-free. The expansive spa includes traditional services such as manicures, pedicures, facials and massages, but also energy therapies, Cryo T-Shock therapy, Wellsystem Wave and more. sundaraspa.com

The American Club – Kohler, Wisconsin

Kohler Waters Spa awaits at The American Club in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Kohler Company )

A luxurious getaway awaits you at The American Club in Kohler, Wisconsin. Lodging options include The American Club Resort Hotel, The American Club Carriage House, Inn on Woodlake or the Kohler Cabin Collection. Kohler Waters Spa (currently wrapping up renovations) offers hydrotherapies, massages, facials, Kohler bathing, nail services, scalp and hair treatments, body treatments, holistic therapies and more. Once the renovations are completed, guests can enjoy the relaxation pool and updated locker rooms. Dine at one of the resort’s six restaurants, offering everything from fast-casual to fine dining.

In addition to the spa, the resort’s world-class golf courses have played host to many championship events, including several PGA championships, the 2012 U.S. Women’s Open and the 43rd Ryder Cup. destinationkohler.com

Eaglewood Resort and Spa – Itasca

Enjoy this beautiful golf and spa resort in the Chicago suburbs. The spa offers a wide variety of massages, including Swedish, deep tissue, hot stone and many more. Other spa indulgences include facials, manicures and pedicures.

Eaglewood has 295 rooms, each with a patio or balcony, and offers junior suites, rooftop suites and deluxe and golf-view rooms. Play a round or two of golf on the beautiful 18-hole course, enjoy a meal at one of the property’s restaurants and relax under the stars with live music on the Prairie River Restaurant patio. eaglewoodresort.com

Facial treatments are among the services at Kohler Waters Spa, featured at The American Club in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Kohler Company )

The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa – Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

A weekend in beautiful Lake Geneva is always a welcome retreat! The Abbey is located on the shores of Lake Geneva, and offers family-friendly activities as well as adults-only specials. The 35,000-square-foot Avani Spa has a private Avani Atrium pool, whirlpool, sauna, salt and steam rooms, outdoor lounge areas and a new fitness facility. Spa services include massages, body treatments and facials, while the salon offers nail services, haircuts and color and makeup services.

Other amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, including an adults-only pool, hot tubs, boat rentals and launch, bike rentals, onsite disc golf course, Fontana beach and live music on select nights. theabbeyresort.com

Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa – Galena

Located in the rolling hills of northwest Illinois, Galena is a perfect weekend destination. There’s the historic downtown area, the Ulysses S. Grant home, ghost tours and Apple River Canyon State Park, among many other activities and experiences. But if you’re looking for a relaxation escape, look no further than Eagle Ridge Resort. The 12,000 square-foot Stonedrift Spa, located on the resort’s property, offers a variety of massages, including a cupping massage, facials, the spa’s signature Hydrafacial, waxing services, nail services, body treatments, dry salt therapy and more. There’s also a full-service hair salon onsite. Other resort amenities include four golf courses, horseback riding and indoor pool as well as zip lining, boating and hot air balloon rides in the summer, and skiing at Chestnut Mountain in the winter. eagleridge.com