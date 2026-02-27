Oswego’s Venue 1012 will host all-day festival, moving away from summer concert series

The village of Oswego is rethinking the programming and use of Venue 1012 this year. (Eric Schelkopf)

In light of dwindling attendance at Venue 1012, Oswego plans to scale back the number of activities at the village-owned amphitheater this summer.

Instead of Venue 1012 hosting concerts all summer, plans are to hold one full-day event at the amphitheater on Sept. 19.

The free movie Movies Under The Stars series, which is run in partnership with the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department, will continue.

“We are going to do what I call an all day food and music festival,” Oswego events manager Kelly Bertog said. “It’s going to be much larger in scope than a traditional Venue 1012 concert has been in the past.”

Movie nights will be on June 25, July 30 and Sept. 26. More details will be posted at venue1012.com.

Charity Marie, lead singer of P!NK, Gwen Stefani, and Lady Gaga tribute band Beyond the Blonde, interacts with the crowd at Venue 1012 in Oswego on Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

During a Committee of the Whole meeting last October, village trustees discussed whether changes needed to be made in the operation of Venue 1012.

Venue 1012’s first full season was 2022. Last season, it saw an overall decrease in attendance, which village staff attributed in part to the extreme heat throughout much of last summer.

“I know that September around here can still be quite warm, but we’re hoping it’s going to be better than the middle of July,” Bertog said.

In 2024, the average attendance during the season was approximately 750, while in 2025, the average attendance dropped to approximately 450.

Venue 1012 is also available to rent for public and private events.

“It’s not just a concert venue, it’s a community space,” he said. “We want to really make it as community friendly as possible.”

During the October meeting, trustees voiced interest in prioritizing the community use of Venue 1012.

“Hopefully for the 2027 season, there’s not only a strong plan in place for how the village is going to use Venue 1012, but also how we can get other organizations really interested in that space as well,” said Bertog, who started in his position last November.

He replaced former events manager Julie Hoffman, who had resigned from the position after serving since February 2018.

Bertog started just a few weeks before the village’s Christmas Walk, which kicked off the holiday season in downtown Oswego.

Bertog lives in Oswego with his wife, Marina, and their two children. She grew up in Oswego and her parents still live in the village.

“This role is very personal for me,” he said. “We have two young kids now and I really just believe in the power of events to create memories and create community and bring neighbors together.”

Coming up

Tickets are on sale now for the village’s next event, Wine on the Fox, which will be held May 2 and 3 at Hudson Crossing Park in downtown Oswego. This is the 20th anniversary of Wine on the Fox, which features wine tastings and live music.

People were lined up at the Galena Cellars' booth at Wine on the Fox in Oswego on Sunday, May 4, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

Wine on the Fox is presented by john greene Realtor. Proceeds from the event help offset the cost of Oswego’s annual event programming and provide community amenities throughout the year.

Bertog hopes events like Christmas Walk and Wine on the Fox also help to showcase downtown businesses

The village this year will also celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The celebration will be from 3:30 to 9 p.m. July 4 at Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego.

The fireworks display is set to take place at dusk, which is typically after 9 p.m. There will be plenty of activities before that time.

“There will be multiple music acts along with a wall of history that kind of focuses on both the history of America and the history of Oswego,” Bertog said.

The day will also a field of flags, food vendors and kids activities.

“All of this will be happening all afternoon leading up the the fireworks display to help celebrate the 250th anniversary,” he said.

More information is available at oswegoil.org/Oswego250.