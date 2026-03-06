Raue Center welcomes An Irish Heartbeat: A 10-Piece Tribute to Van Morrison March 14

Soundtracks of a Generation presents An Irish Heartbeat: A Tribute to the Music of Van Morrison, coming to the Raue Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts )

Soundtracks of a Generation presents An Irish Heartbeat: A Tribute to the Music of Van Morrison, coming to the Raue Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

This high-energy tribute features a 10-piece band led by award-winning singer, songwriter and harp player Derrick Procell, celebrating the eclectic musical journey of one of rock ‘n’ roll’s most revered innovators, according to a news release from Raue Center.

From the spirited anthem “Gloria” and the beloved classic “Brown Eyed Girl” to the jazzy sophistication of “Moondance”, An Irish Heartbeat explores the full range of Van Morrison’s 55-year career. Equal parts soulful shouter and mystical poet, Morrison’s fusion of R&B, jazz, blues, and Celtic folk has earned him a lasting place in music history, and this tribute delivers it with passion, precision, and heart.

Procell, Raue Center’s 2023–24 Season Artist-in-Residence, is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and harmonica player whose work has been celebrated across stage, screen, and studio. His songs have been recorded by artists such as Melissa Manchester and Logan Daniels and featured on popular television shows including “My Name Is Earl,” ”True Blood,” ”Criminal Minds,” “Boston Legal” and more, as well as the Oscar-nominated film “Lady Bird.” Known for his powerful vocals and magnetic stage presence, Procell brings both reverence and fire to the music of Van Morrison, creating a truly unforgettable live experience.

Tickets start at $53 and can be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.