Reilly to perform at The Dixon: Historic Theatre on March 14

Mike Venier, president of The Dixon: Historic Theatre Board, welcomes guests Sunday, March 2, 2025, to the reopening of The Dixon after a lengthy renovation. New paint, plaster, roof, restrooms and brick work were all part of the rehab.

FILE: Mike Venier welcomes guests Sunday, March 2, 2025, to the reopening of The Dixon after a lengthy renovation. (Alex T. Paschal)

By Shaw Local News Network

Reilly, two-time Celtic band of the year for Wisconsin, will appear live at The Dixon: Historic Theatre on Saturday, March 14.

Reilly is releasing its sixth album in March and is bringing its blend of Celtic/American folk rock to Dixon. The band has been featured at Midwestern festivals such as Milwaukee Irish Fest, Chicago Highland Games, Irish Fest and more.

Reilly has appeared live with Flogging Molly, Gaelic Storm, Screaming Orphans, Enter the Haggis, and other national and international bands.

Tickets are on sale at dixontheatre.com.

