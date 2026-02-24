The Dixon Theatre brings Celtic rock, Christian rock and more in March

Dixon Theatre - Upcoming Events in March at The Dixon Historic Theatre (Provided)

Spring is coming and the stage at The Dixon: Historic Theatre is heating up with a diverse lineup of shows to entertain the Sauk Valley.

March brings a mix of family friendly performances, high-energy rock and community traditions to the recently renovated historic theater.

Whether you’re looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Celtic rock or catch a tribute concert to one of the hottest Latin American bands, here are some of the performances hitting the stage in March:

Friday, March 6 – The Circus of Bubbles, a live circus act kids will love and more bubbles than you’ve ever seen.

Saturday, March 7 – Revolución de Amor: Tribute to Mana. A fantastic tribute to one of Latin America’s greatest bands, RDA highlights Mana’s distinct mix of classic, modern and traditional rock.

Friday, March 13 – Sanctus Real, a Christian rock band, will perform hit songs like “Lead Me,” “Confidence” and “My God is Still the Same.”

Saturday, March 14 – The Dixon is partnering with The Rock River Shamrock Club to host Celtic Rock band Reilly first at the Dixon Knights of Columbus Hall for their annual St. Patrick’s Day parade and dinner, then later that evening at The Dixon for a full rock concert. Rosbrook Studio will perform as an opener for Reilly.

Friday, March 20 – Guys in Ties Improv return to The Dixon for another hilarious night of jokes, comedy and improv.

Saturday, March 21 – Nikki D and the Sisters of Thunder will bring a rock-fueled evening of blues, R&B and gospel music to the stage. Nikki brings a unique sound and modern vibes to a classic genre filled with heart and soul.

Saturday, March 28 – The month ends with the Dixon Municipal Band’s annual spring concert.