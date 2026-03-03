Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at these festive Irish-themed events in northern Illinois

A man dressed as a leprechaun marches during the ShamROCKS the Fox Parade along Green Street in McHenry on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

You don’t have to head into Chicago to find the best luck of the Irish this year. From emerald-green river dyeings to massive community parades, St. Patrick’s Day is taking over northern Illinois.

Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly parade or a night of live Celtic rock, there is an event nearby for everyone. Here is your simple guide to the biggest and best St. Paddy’s celebrations happening across the region.

St. Patrick’s Day is Tuesday, March 17, but most events happen the two weekends before.

Saturday, March 7 Events:

St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Party – Lemont

Lemont’s 34th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Party is from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 7 in downtown Lemont. The parade route begins on north Stephen Street and heads west on Main Street. The party is from 2-4 p.m. at Legion Park and the VFW. Enjoy live music from Stockyard Kilty Band as well as Irish dance performances. The VFW will be serving their famous corned beef sandwiches.

28th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade – Elmhurst

Elmhurst’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at the intersection of Wilson Street and Spring Road and continues north on Spring Road in Elmhurst. The parade will feature more than 80 floats, Irish dancers, the Shannon Rovers, Benny the Bull, Southpaw and Tommy Hawk sports mascots, Chicago Highlanders, Medinah Clowns, Elmhurst Armpit Orchestra, featuring the world’s largest drum, and the York High School Marching Band.

St. Patrick’s Parade & Celebration – Utica

The annual parade and celebration, which is hosted by the Utica Business Association, steps off at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7. Enjoy specials at local businesses throughout the day.

The ShamROCKS the Fox Parade makes its way on Green Street through McHenry on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Saturday, March 14 Events:

McHenry ShamROCKS the Fox – McHenry

An annual tradition, this event at Miller Point Park in McHenry is an entire weekend of fun, March 13-15. The event kicks off Friday, March 13 from 5 to 11 p.m. with live music from Members Only ‘80s band and Rumor Hazit, as well as family activities, food trucks and drinks. The fun continues on Saturday with a full line-up, including the Fox River dyeing at 10 a.m. on the Pearl Street Bridge, followed by the parade at noon. Live music, food trucks, kids activities and more continue until 11 p.m. at Miller Point Park. The weekend wraps up on March 15 with more fun at Miller Point Park beginning at noon, culminating with a spectacular fireworks show at 7 p.m.

“It’s Not Easy Being Green” Party – Genoa

Warehouse on Park in Genoa will host “It’s Not Easy Being Green” St. Patrick’s party from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14. BB & The Billies will play neo-traditional country & western originals as well as upbeat hits from Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Buck Owens and more. This event is for adults 21 and over. Specialty cocktails will be available for purchase.

St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade – St. Charles

The St. Charles St. Patrick’s Parade is a huge, festive parade filled with Irish spirit that’s not to be missed. The 2026 parade is Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. It steps off at 6th Street, and continues down Main Street to 4th Avenue. The day begins with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Other events include a shamrock hunt for kids, lucky photo stations and more.

St. Patrick’s Weekend .1K Fun Run at Fatty’s – DeKalb

Wear your Irish best for the annual .1K Fun Run at Fatty’s Bar and Grille. The race begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, followed by a costume contest and live music. Enjoy a meal and drinks after the event. Participants must be 21 years old. Proceeds from the event will benefit Habitat for Humanity DeKalb County.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration – Yorkville

The fun begins in downtown Yorkville at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 14 with the RUN S.O.B. RUN 5K and the Lucky Leprechaun Hunt in the city parks until 11:30 a.m. Live music from the Procession Brass Band begins at 9:45 a.m. at the Riverfront Park’s pavilion and goes until 10:45 a.m., just before the parade steps off at 11 a.m. at the east end of Hydraulic Avenue. Stick around for the Clover Court Contest and food and drink specials, along with live music, at businesses throughout the day.

Leprechaun Leap – Rock Falls

Leap between participating bars in Rock Falls on Saturday, March 14 as you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with this pub crawl fundraiser. Participating businesses include Rockin’ Slots, The Eagles Club, The Cooler, Cochran’s Pub, Froggy’s, PJ’s 2, Whiskey Barrel, JW’s 3rd Base, Corner Tap, Cardwell’s, Lisa’s Brickhouse, North End Liquor and Champs. Register at The Cooler between 11 a.m. and noon. The cost is $10 per person and all proceeds will benefit Community Christmas for Children.

St. Patrick’s Day party at Quarry Cable Park – Crystal Lake

If you can’t be in Ireland, this party at the Quarry Cable Park & Grille is the next best thing. The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 14, includes bagpipers, Irish dancers, kids parade and activities, whiskey tasting, leprechauns, live music from Jimmy Marquis and more. Tickets are $5. Quarry Cable Park is located at 5517 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake.

La Salle St. Patrick’s Day Parade – La Salle

An annual tradition in La Salle, this lively parade marches throughout downtown La Salle at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Irish charm will transform First Street as dazzling floats celebrate the holiday.

West Suburban Irish Parade – Naperville

Get ready to celebrate your Irish pride at this annual parade, which steps off at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at Naperville North High School (corner of Mill Street and Ogden Avenue) and heads south on Mill to Jefferson Street through downtown to end at noon at Naperville Central High School (Webster Street and Porter Avenue).

Paddy Fest Food and Music Festival – Rockford

The Irish Marching Society’s St. Patrick’s Parade is at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14. The parade steps off at Ernie’s Midtown Pub, then continues to 7th Street, to State Street, and to Madison Street before ending at Prairie Street Brewing Co. Paddy Fest begins after the parade at 4 p.m. and continues until 8 p.m. at Prairie Street Brewing Co. Admission to PaddyFest is free. The event will have food, drinks, bagpipes, live music and dancing.

Shamrockers Ball at Broken Oar – Port Barrington

Broken Oar Marina will host a two-weekend St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the Broken Barn March 6-8 and March 13-15. The event will feature performances from 15 bands, including 7th Heaven, Libido Funk Circus and Hairbanger’s Ball the first weekend, followed by Poison’d Crue, Semple, Tennessee Whiskey, and Modern Day Romeos the second weekend. The Irish Messengers and Irish dancers will keep the crowd entertained on St. Patrick’s Day. A special menu of Irish beer and corned beef and cabbage will be served. Broken Oar is located at 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington.