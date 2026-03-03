The Comedy Vault brings stacked lineup of performers to Batavia in March

Comedian, podcaster, and host of the hit Tin Foil Hat Podcast, Sam Tripoli will deliver his signature high-energy, conspiracy-laced stand-up for five shows at The Comedy Vault March 26-28. (Image provided by The Comedy Vault )

Spring is right around the corner and with the new season comes new laughs at The Comedy Vault in downtown Batavia.

Here’s a look at the March lineup:

Michael Winslow: The Music Experience

Wednesday, March 4

EvenFlow Music & Spirits – Geneva

The Comedy Vault presents legendary performer Michael Winslow — best known as “The Noise Man” from Police Academy — brings his one-of-a-kind live music and sound effects experience to EvenFlow. Using only his voice, Winslow recreates instruments, soundscapes and effects in a high-energy performance blending music, comedy and vocal artistry. This event is for adults 21 and over. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Dana Gould

March 5–7

Writer, actor, and stand-up powerhouse Dana Gould returns to The Comedy Vault for five shows March 5-7. Creator and star of “Stan Against Evil”, former co-executive producer of “The Simpsons” and writer for “Seinfeld” and “Parks & Recreation,” Gould brings razor-sharp comedy and storytelling to audiences. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Kevin James Thornton – Book Reading Show

Sunday, March 8

Enjoy an evening of comedy and storytelling from Kevin James Thornton as he shares stories from his debut book “Big Baby.” With over 3 million followers and more than 1 billion views online, Thornton’s heartfelt and hilarious reflections have built a global fanbase. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Trivia Night

Wednesday, March 11

Grab your team and join us for Trivia Night at The Comedy Vault at 7 p.m. It’s free to play for teams up to eight people. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. Trivia Night is open to people 18 and over and a two-item minimum is required. Click here for more information.

Sean Patton

March 13–14

New York City-based comedian Sean Patton brings his festival-favorite storytelling and explosive stage presence to The Vault. Patton has been seen on “Conan,” “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” “Comedy Central” and FX’s “English Teacher.” Click here for more information.

Cactus Tate

March 19–21

Viral sensation Cactus Tate brings her raw, fearless comedy to The Comedy Vault stage March 19-21. With over 4 million TikTok followers and tens of millions of views, Tate’s bold storytelling has quickly made her one of the fastest-rising voices in stand-up. Click here for more information.

Sam Tripoli

March 26–28

Comedian, podcaster, and host of the hit Tin Foil Hat Podcast, Sam Tripoli will deliver his signature high-energy, conspiracy-laced stand-up for five shows at The Comedy Vault. Tripoli has been seen on Showtime’s “The Comedy Store” and ”Dying Laughing.” Click here for more information.

Open Mic Night

Don’t forget Open Mic Night every Monday at 8 p.m. Try your hand at stand up or just watch up-and-coming comedians while enjoying drink specials and BOGO appetizers. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, but there is a two-item minimum. Click here for more information.

Visit comedyvaultbatavia.com for more information about any of the shows listed.