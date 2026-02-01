Stargazers Ball returns to Raue Center with disco, dining, dancing

Raue Center For The Arts will once again host its signature fundraising gala, the 2026 Stargazers Ball: Love to Love You, Raue, from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

Raue Center For The Arts will once again host its signature fundraising gala, the 2026 Stargazers Ball: Love to Love You, Raue, from 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14.

This year’s event transforms Raue Center’s stage into a Studio 54-inspired disco celebration, offering guests a high-energy night of music, food, dancing and community connection, according to a news release from Raue Center.

The evening features live music by Chicago’s disco queen, Lynne Jordan, an open bar and a chef-curated menu of small plates by 3 Chefs, highlighted by an elegant sirloin carving station—all designed for mingling, grazing and keeping the dance floor full. Guests are encouraged to dress in cocktail party attire with a little sparkle, according to the release.

Guests can also take part in an online auction, open throughout the evening and closing at 9 p.m. Auction highlights include a sports lover’s package, a private bi-plane aerobatic adventure, vacation getaways to Tahoe, Florida, Red Rocks and a variety of themed baskets and exclusive experiences. Participants do not need to be present to bid or win.

Proceeds from the Stargazers Ball support Raue Center For The Arts, benefiting its professional programming, arts education initiatives and mission to make the arts accessible to all.

Buy tickets and check out the auction to bid on some great trips, experiences and baskets For tickets, sponsorships, and event details, click here.