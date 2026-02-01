Culinary, Valentine’s Day events in downtown Wheaton

Celebrate Valentine's Day with dinner in downtown Wheaton and a concert from The Chicago Experience Feb. 13, 2026. (Morguefile )

Downtown Wheaton’s culinary scene comes alive this season with a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner event and Winter Wine & Cheese Walk.

“The Downtown Wheaton Association is thrilled to kick off this new year in a big way with a variety of activities and events – whether you’re looking for that perfect excuse to get together with friends, planning for Valentine’s Day, or just need to escape the house, there’s something happening for everyone in downtown Wheaton, and we can’t wait to welcome you,” Allison Orr, executive director of the Downtown Wheaton Association, said in a news release.

Valentine’s Day Dinner & Concert Package

Featuring The Chicago Experience: A Tribute to Rock with Horns at Wheaton Drama, 111 N. Hale St.

Friday, Feb. 13, 8 - 9:30 p.m.

$50 (includes concert ticket and $25 dining voucher)

Feel the love in Downtown Wheaton with this special Valentine’s Day concert featuring The Chicago Experience. The $50 ticket includes a $25 dining voucher to dine at a participating downtown Wheaton restaurant prior to the concert.

The Chicago Experience is the ultimate tribute band honoring the legendary rock band. Enjoy hits from Chicago Transit Authority’s 1968 self-titled album, like “Beginnings” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” as well as Chicago’s ’80’s hits like “Hard To Say I’m Sorry,” “Hard Habit To Break” and “You’re The Inspiration,” in addition to deep cuts. The concert will be hosted at Wheaton Drama on Hale Street, conveniently located near numerous participating restaurants. Dining vouchers will be emailed to ticket purchasers the day of the concert.

Winter Wine & Cheese Walk

Saturday, Feb. 28, 2 - 5:30 p.m.

$40 per person (ages 21+ with a valid ID)

Enjoy 15 1-ounce wine tastes at participating downtown businesses, along with samples of artisan cheeses at select locations.

Event check-in and materials pick-up is from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Downtown Wheat Association office at 206 N. Main St. All attendees must bring their driver’s license or state ID to be age-verified at check-in. Upon age verification, guests will receive a wristband, a punch card map of tasting locations and a souvenir tasting glass.

A complete schedule can be found at VisitDowntownWheaton.org/events.