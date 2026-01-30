Laugh your heart out this Valentine’s Day with live comedy on Raue Center for the Arts

Celebrate Valentine's Day with live comedy at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (Image provided by Raue Center for the Arts)

Forget the flowers and chocolates, this Valentine’s, Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake is serving up laughter. At 8 p.m. Feb. 13, audiences are invited to celebrate Valentine’s weekend with a one-night-only stand-up showcase featuring Maggie Hughes DePalo and Jim Flannigan, hosted by Chicago favorite John DaCosse.

This hilarious Valentine’s lineup is all about relationships, parenting, and the love (and chaos) that comes with both. Whether you’re bringing your sweetheart, your besties, or just looking for the perfect date-night excuse, this show is guaranteed to keep you laughing, according to a news release.

About the Comics

Maggie Hughes DePalo – A sharp-witted Chicago comedian, DePalo mines the hilarity of family life, motherhood, and love in all its messy glory. With her quick delivery and relatable stories, she’s been winning over audiences at clubs and festivals across the Midwest.

Jim Flannigan - A crowd favorite at comedy clubs across the country, Flannigan is a staple of the Chicago comedy scene known for his quick, clever punchlines and rapid-fire delivery. He recently appeared on Nate Bargatze’s “Nateland Presents” and has performed at top festivals including the Boston Comedy Festival, Gilda’s LaughFest, and the Great American Comedy Festival honoring Johnny Carson. Flannigan has toured with Demetri Martin, Brad Garrett and Sebastian Maniscalco, and continues to be one of the most in-demand comedians working today.

Host John DaCosse – A veteran of the Chicago comedy scene, DaCosse has opened for Jay Leno and Tim Allen and is a longtime favorite on WGN radio. His seasoned charm and quick wit make him the perfect host for the evening.

Tickets start at $43 and are available online at rauecenter.org, by phone at 815-356-9212, or in person at the Raue Center Box Office 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.