Favorite romantic restaurants in suburbs, Illinois Valley for Valentine’s Day dates

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and if you’re looking for that perfect spot to impress your sweetheart, check out the best fine dining and romantic restaurants, as voted on by Shaw Local News Network audiences.

From the Chicago suburbs to the Illinois Valley, northern Illinois is brimming with intimate hideaways that are a perfect backdrop for a romantic evening.

To find the best romantic and fine dining restaurants in Kane, McHenry, Will and DeKalb counties, and in the Illinois Valley, we asked our audiences to weigh in for the 2025 Shaw Media Best of the Fox, Will County Readers’ Choice, Best of the Illinois Valley and DeKalb County’s Finest contests.

Stay tuned for more information on the 2026 Best of the Fox, Will County Readers’ Choice, DeKalb County’s Finest and Best of the Illinois Valley contests.

BEST OF THE FOX

Kane County

Villa Verone, located at 416 Hamilton St. in Geneva, celebrated its 20th anniversary Feb. 9. (Sandy Bressner)

Best Romantic Dinner: The Graceful Ordinary, 3 E. Main St., St. Charles

One of the Best: Atwater’s Restaurant, 15 S. River Lane, Geneva

One of the Best: Villa Verone Ristorante Italiano, 416 Hamilton St., Geneva

McHenry County

Paisano's on Broadway, Richmond

Best Fine Dining: Paisano’s on Broadway Italian Steakhouse, 5614 Broadway Road, Richmond

One of the Best: Jameson’s Charhouse, 12860 Del Webb Boulevard, Huntley

One of the Best: da Baffone Cucina Italiana, 111 N. Main St., Crystal Lake

DeKALB COUNTY’S FINEST READERS’ CHOICE

Every meal at Sorrento’s Restaurant starts with a relish tray, bread and cracker basket, a housemade cheese spread and hand-whipped butter. (Photo provided by Sorrento's)

Best Fine Dining: Sorrento’s Restaurant, 50w187 Route 64, Maple Park

One of the Best: Ellwood Steak and Fish House, 2219 Sycamore Road, DeKalb

One of the Best: Nat’s on Maple, 112 S. Maple St., Sycamore

HERALD NEWS READERS’ CHOICE AWARDS (Will County)

CUT 158 Chophouse at 110 N. Chicago St. in Joliet, is seen on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

Best Romantic Restaurant: CUT 158 Chophouse, 110 N. Chicago St., Joliet

One of the Best: Al’s Steak House, 1990 W. Jefferson St., Joliet

One of the Best: Capri Sogno, 24102 W. Lockport St., Plainfield

BEST OF THE ILLINOIS VALLEY

The bar and lounge area at Uptown Grill in La Salle. (Photo provided by Alexis Anderes)

Best Romantic Restaurant: Uptown Grill, 601 1st St., La Salle

One of the Best: The Study Supper Club, 414 1st St., La Salle

One of the Best: Garzanelli’s Supper Club, 750 N. Columbia Ave., Oglesby