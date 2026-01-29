Favorite romantic restaurants in suburbs, Illinois Valley for Valentine’s Day dates

Valentine’s Day is almost here, and if you’re looking for that perfect spot to impress your sweetheart, check out the best fine dining and romantic restaurants, as voted on by Shaw Local News Network audiences.
From the Chicago suburbs to the Illinois Valley, northern Illinois is brimming with intimate hideaways that are a perfect backdrop for a romantic evening.
To find the best romantic and fine dining restaurants in Kane, McHenry, Will and DeKalb counties, and in the Illinois Valley, we asked our audiences to weigh in for the 2025 Shaw Media Best of the Fox, Will County Readers’ Choice, Best of the Illinois Valley and DeKalb County’s Finest contests.
Best Romantic Dinner: The Graceful Ordinary, 3 E. Main St., St. Charles
One of the Best: Atwater’s Restaurant, 15 S. River Lane, Geneva
One of the Best: Villa Verone Ristorante Italiano, 416 Hamilton St., Geneva
Best Fine Dining: Paisano’s on Broadway Italian Steakhouse, 5614 Broadway Road, Richmond
One of the Best: Jameson’s Charhouse, 12860 Del Webb Boulevard, Huntley
One of the Best: da Baffone Cucina Italiana, 111 N. Main St., Crystal Lake
DeKALB COUNTY’S FINEST READERS’ CHOICE
Best Fine Dining: Sorrento’s Restaurant, 50w187 Route 64, Maple Park
One of the Best: Ellwood Steak and Fish House, 2219 Sycamore Road, DeKalb
One of the Best: Nat’s on Maple, 112 S. Maple St., Sycamore
HERALD NEWS READERS’ CHOICE AWARDS (Will County)
Best Romantic Restaurant: CUT 158 Chophouse, 110 N. Chicago St., Joliet
One of the Best: Al’s Steak House, 1990 W. Jefferson St., Joliet
One of the Best: Capri Sogno, 24102 W. Lockport St., Plainfield
Best Romantic Restaurant: Uptown Grill, 601 1st St., La Salle
One of the Best: The Study Supper Club, 414 1st St., La Salle
One of the Best: Garzanelli’s Supper Club, 750 N. Columbia Ave., Oglesby