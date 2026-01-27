Michael Winslow: The Noise Man returns to The Comedy Vault in Batavia this weekend

Michael Winslow, famously known as “The Noise Man,” will be back to the stage at The Comedy Vault for two unforgettable nights of live comedy Jan. 30–31. (Photo provided by The Comedy Vault)

Michael Winslow, famously known as “The Noise Man,” will be back on stage at The Comedy Vault for two unforgettable nights of live comedy Jan. 30–31.

With a career spanning more than four decades and over 75 film and television credits, Winslow is best known for his iconic performances in all seven “Police Academy” films and “Spaceballs.” His career reached a new generation of fans when he became a semi-finalist on “America’s Got Talent” in 2021, showcasing his unmatched vocal talents to millions, according to a news release.

Beyond his work in film and television, Winslow is also an accomplished musical collaborator, having worked with artists such as Victor Wooten, Ian Anderson, Run the Jewels and White Animals. Using only his voice, Winslow creates entire soundscapes — from roaring jet engines and barking dogs to guitars, radio static and beyond.

Known worldwide as “The Noise Man,” Winslow’s live performances combine stand-up comedy, music and astonishing sound effects into a truly one-of-a-kind experience. His comedy specials, including “Michael Winslow Live at the Improv and Comedy Sound Slapdown!,” highlight his ability to blend technical mastery with humor and storytelling.

Winslow continues to tour globally, captivating audiences with a performance style that remains as innovative and entertaining as ever, the release stated.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit comedyvaultbatavia.com.