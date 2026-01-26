Comedian Drew Lynch coming to Rialto Square Theatre Jan. 31

Comedian and actor Drew Lynch will bring the laughs to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Saturday, Jan. 31. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

Comedian and actor Drew Lynch will bring the laughs to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Saturday, Jan. 31.

Lynch has captured the hearts of America with his Golden Buzzer performance on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent (NBC), where he finished in second place. Since then, Drew has amassed millions of followers on social media while touring the world nonstop to sold out audiences, according to a news release from the theatre.

In February 2023, Lynch released his second special “And These Are Jokes” and has also appeared in a recurring role in the final season of IFC’s series “Maron” as well as TBS’ “Conan.”

A favorite on the podcast circuit, Lynch has made multiple appearances on some of the most downloaded shows, giving his unique take on everything from pop culture to news headlines to the life of a traveling comic.

Tickets start at $37.50 and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office.

For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.