St. Charles Public Library Concert Series showcases Vivaldi’s ‘Four Seasons’

The St. Charles Public Library's Concert Series continues with a performance by Alba Quintet on Sunday, Jan. 25. (Sandy Bressner)

The St. Charles Public Library’s Sunday Concert series continues at 2 p.m. Jan. 25 with a performance by the Alba Quintet.

The Alba Quintet features a flute with four string players performing all “Four Seasons” by Antonio Vivaldi. Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” remains one of the most iconic works in classical music, according to a news release from the library.

Composed in the early 18th century, the set of violin concertos portrays the shifting moods and imagery of spring, summer, autumn and winter. The flutist and violinists alternate between the concerto and orchestral parts for a performance not soon to be forgotten.

This event is part of the library’s Sunday Concert Series, featuring a wide variety of live musical performances. This performance is funded through donations to the St. Charles Public Library Foundation.

The public is welcome, and the concert is free to attend.

The St. Charles Public Library is located at One S. 6th Ave. in St. Charles. For more information, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.