January brings rock tributes, comedy, fine art to Woodstock Opera House

Country recording artist Alan Turner will pay tribute to Kenny Rogers on Jan. 31 at the Woodstock Opera House. (Photo provided by the City of Woodstock. )

The Woodstock Opera House kicks off the new year with a dynamic lineup of live performances and cinematic experiences throughout January.

From heartland rock to interactive theater, acclaimed documentaries, viral comedy and award-winning films, there’s something for every audience.

Jan. 24 – “Treasure Island” (10 a.m. & 1 p.m.)

Families are invited to embark on a swashbuckling adventure in this thrilling, interactive production of “Treasure Island.” Audience members help create storms at sea, a roaring jungle, and a ghostly treasure cave. Young volunteers join the cast as pirates or sailors for a theatrical experience bursting with energy and imagination. Tickets are $9 and can be bought at etix.com.

Jan. 28 – "Picasso: A Rebel in Paris"

More than 50 years after his passing, explore the city that shaped Pablo Picasso’s artistic voice. This rich, archival documentary follows Picasso’s evolution from a struggling outsider to a revolutionary artist who transformed modern art. Journey through bohemian Montmartre, the rise of modernism and the rebellious spirit that made Picasso one of the most influential creators of the 20th century. Tickets are $10- $12.

Jan. 30 – Lewberger

The viral musical comedy trio Lewberger composed of Keith Habersberger, Alex Lewis and Hughie Stone Fish, brings their harmony-filled hilarity to the Opera House. Known from NBC’s “Bring the Funny,” “America’s Got Talent,” their Amazon Prime special and millions of online views, Lewberger blends sketch comedy, sharp songwriting and absurd storytelling for a show that’s equal parts concert and comedy special. Tickets are $40-$45.

Jan. 31 – The Gambler Returns: The Ultimate Kenny Rogers Tribute

Celebrate the legacy of GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar Kenny Rogers in this heartfelt tribute starring country recording artist Alan Turner. Backed by a full band, Turner channels Rogers’ signature vocals and storytelling through classics like “The Gambler,” “Lady,” “Lucille,” “She Believes in Me,” “Islands in the Stream” and many more. Tickets are $35-$40.

Tickets for all performances and events are available now at woodstockoperahouse.com or by calling 815-338-5300.