Valentine’s Day dinner to feature Broadway star Sean Doherty and Elgin Symphony Orchestra

Broadway star Sean Doherty will perform romantic songs with an ensemble from the Elgin Symphony Orchestra at an exclusive Valentine's Day dinner on Saturday, Feb. 14, at Dunham Woods Riding Club in Wayne. (Photo provided by Elgin Symphony Orchestra. )

By Shaw Local News Network

Broadway star Sean Doherty will perform romantic songs with an ensemble from the Elgin Symphony Orchestra at an exclusive Valentine’s Day dinner on Saturday, Feb. 14, at Dunham Woods Riding Club in Wayne.

Seating is limited for this elegant event featuring curated cocktails and a prix fixe, chef-designed gourmet dinner, followed by the performance.

The evening begins at 6 p.m. with cocktails.

Tickets for this special evening are $200 per person and are available at ElginSymphony.org or through the Elgin Symphony Orchestra Box Office, 847-888-4000. The ESO Box Office is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

