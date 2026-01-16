Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Billie Eilish, Bridgerton and Beyond coming to Rialto Square Theatre

Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Billie Eilish, Bridgerton, and Beyond will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Thursday, Jan. 29. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre. )

Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Billie Eilish, Bridgerton and Beyond will be at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet on Jan. 29.

Vitamin String Quartet is one of the most popular string ensembles in the world, according to a news release from the theater.

Erasing the boundaries between classical, dance, hip-hop and pop, VSQ performs spellbinding renditions of everything from Billie Eillish to BTS, Taylor Swift to The Weeknd and Danny Elfman to Daft Punk. VSQ has garnered more than 2 billion streams and numerous Billboard chartings since its inception, accoring to the release.

VSQ also can be heard in numerous hit shows, including Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” HBO’S “Westworld” and ABC’s “Modern Family.”

Tickets start at $30 and are available online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Rialto Box Office.

For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.