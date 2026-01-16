Jefferson Starship to headline Saturday of RomeoFest

Rock band Jefferson Starship will headline RomeoFest on Saturday, Aug. 8. (Photo provided by Village of Romeoville)

Rock band Jefferson Starship will headline RomeoFest on Saturday, Aug. 8.

One of the most enduring and successful arena bands of the ’70s and ’80s, Jefferson Starship continues to tour more than 50 years after its founding, a rare achievement in rock history. Their Runaway Again Tour will feature chart-topping hits such as “Jane,” “We Built This City,” “Find Your Way Back” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” alongside classic Jefferson Airplane staples including “White Rabbit” and “Somebody to Love.”

“We’re honored to have such a legendary band like Jefferson Starship perform in Romeoville,” Mayor John Noak said in a news release. “RomeoFest is one of the biggest events of the year and the addition of Jefferson Starship to the music lineup only enhances that.”

RomeoFest, Romeoville’s four-day summer festival, will take place Thursday, Aug. 6 through Sunday, Aug. 9. The festival features carnival rides, food vendors, activities, fireworks, a car show and live music.

The Jefferson Starship set, just like every performance at RomeoFest, is free to attend and will not require tickets. Capacity limits at the Romeoville Toyota Pavilion may come into play, so be sure to arrive early.

To learn more about RomeoFest, visit romeoville.org/romeofest.

To learn more about Jefferson Starship, visit jeffersonstarship.com or follow Jefferson Starship on social media.

The Village will make further announcements on RomeoFest performance line-ups and the Thursday headliner in March.