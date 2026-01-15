Duran Duran tribute to play Raue Center for the Arts

RIO- A Tribute to Duran Duran takes the stage Friday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

Relive the sounds and style of one of the most influential bands of the ‘80s as RIO- A Tribute to Duran Duran takes the stage 8 p.m. Jan. 23 at Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake.

Based in Los Angeles, RIO has earned national recognition for their uncanny ability to capture the look, sound and energy of Duran Duran at their peak. With authentic arrangements, dazzling visuals, and a dynamic stage presence, RIO brings audiences a full-throttle tribute concert experience.

Fans can expect to hear all of Duran Duran’s greatest hits, including “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Rio,” “The Reflex,” “Girls on Film” and “Ordinary World.” Whether longtime followers from the ’80s or new fans discovering Duran Duran’s enduring influence, concertgoers will be swept into an evening of nostalgia, excitement and live music magic.

“RIO is more than a tribute – it’s a time machine back to the golden age of new wave and MTV,” Raue Center Executive Director Richard Kuranda said in a news release. “This show is perfect for anyone who grew up with Duran Duran or anyone who wants to experience the music that defined an era.”

Tickets start at $43 and can be bought online at rauecenter.org, at the Box Office by calling 815-356-9212, or visit in person at 26 N. Williams St. in Crystal Lake.