5 Things to Do in Will County: Sip & Paint in Joliet, Yoga & Hike and more this weekend

- Botas and Brushes Sip & Paint (Joliet): Bring your creativity to this painting party at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17 at The Forge in Joliet. This event is for ages 18 and older. All materials will be provided. Guests can choose from a boot canvas or a cow canvas. One cocktail is included in the ticket prices. The band Vanguardia will perform at 8 p.m. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Windy City Dueling Pianos (Plainfield): Enjoy live music from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16 at Chop’d. Seats are $15 per person and reservations are required. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Yoga and a Hike (Channahon): Spend a serene Sunday morning with a yoga class and hike at Four Rivers Environmental Center from 9-10:30 a.m. Jan. 18. This event is free but registration is required by Jan. 17. Ages 14 and older are welcome. Click here for more information.
- Joliet Symphony Orchestra Family Concert (Joliet): Bring the whole family to this kid-friendly concert from the Joliet Symphony Orchestra at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 17 at Sexton Auditorium at the University of St. Francis. This event is free. Click here for more information.
- Cheap Trick & The Cars tribute concert (Mokena): Jamo’s Live will host Cheap Trick tribute band Cheaper Trick and The Cars tribute band Classic Cars at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 16. Enjoy an evening of classic rock hits. Tickets are $12.50. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene