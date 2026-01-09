The Comedy Vault in Batavia welcomes Luis Gomez, Josh Wolf and more in January

Comedian Josh Wolf will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia Jan. 22-24, 2026. (Photo provided by The Comedy Vault )

Get ready to laugh into the New Year at The Comedy Vault in downtown Batavia.

The January lineup will heat up the stage, with performers who’ve appeared on popular television shows and national podcasts.

Aaron Putnam

Jan. 14

Stand-up comedian and podcaster Aaron Putnam headlines for one night only. Known for his charming, disarmingly funny style, Putnam is also the founder of Stand-Up in Recovery and a regular at Laugh Factory Chicago.

Comedian Luis J. Gomez will perform at The Comedy Vault in Batavia Jan. 15-17, 2026. (Photo provided by The Comedy Vault )

Luis J. Gomez

Jan. 15–17

New York-based comedian, podcaster and Skankfest co-creator Luis J. Gomez brings his high-energy, no-holds-barred stand-up to The Comedy Vault. A regular on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” ”Kill Tony” and “Legion of Skanks,” Gomez is a must-see for comedy fans.

Adam Gilbert

Jan. 18

Comedy Cellar regular Adam Gilbert takes the stage at The Comedy Vault for one night only. Recently featured on “Don’t Tell Comedy” and named to Vulture’s “Comedians You Should Know,” Gilbert delivers smart, polished stand-up with a modern edge.

Josh Wolf: Touring Hard

Jan. 22–24

Comedian, author, and podcaster Josh Wolf returns to The Comedy Vault with his Touring Hard tour. Known from “Chelsea Lately,” “Lights Out with David Spade” and his hit podcast “Hey Maaan,” Wolf blends sharp comedy, storytelling and crowd-favorite energy across five shows.

For more information about these shows or to purchase tickets, visit comedyvaultbatavia.com.