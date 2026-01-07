Get up close to wildlife on a Starved Rock Lodge trolley tour

For many visitors, a trip to La Salle County during the winter months means wine tastings, delicious dinners, scenic hikes and cozy cabins, but this majestic stretch of north-central Illinois also is home to some of the best winter eagle watching the Midwest has to offer.

The Illinois Audubon Society’s Plum Island Sanctuary, located near the Starved Rock Lock, has long been a favorite wintering site for bald eagles. The broken-up ice, reliable food source and sturdy nesting trees make this small stretch of the Illinois River a reliable place for birders, photographers and nature lovers to see these beautiful birds of prey in their natural habitat.

​​During their wintering season, which lasts anywhere between December and March, you’ll often spot these eagles circling above broken ice, trying to find their next meal, or roosting among the island’s tallest trees, but one of the best ways to spot them is on a Winter Wildlife Trolley Tour.

The tour also will take you to nearby Buffalo Rock State Park, where you can see the park’s three majestic resident bison. Their pen and grazing area conveniently are located just past the park’s main parking lot, giving you easy access to spot these towering titans of the prairie.

Offered at 11 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday, starting Jan. 3, the trolley trip will depart from the front of Starved Rock Lodge, and includes a sack lunch. The tour will first take you to Buffalo Rock State Park to view the bison, then you’ll travel to the Illinois Waterway Visitors Center observation deck to see if the group can glimpse a few of the famed bald eagles nesting above the lock and dam. Following this stop, you’ll pass a few other popular eagle-perching spots.

A Bald Eagle rests in a tree on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025 near Starved Rock State Park. (Scott Anderson)

The whole tour will be narrated with history and legends of the region, creating an entertaining and educational trip you’ll be sure to remember for years to come. Each ticket includes a sack lunch as you board the trolley. The meal features your choice of a turkey or veggie wrap, a bag of chips, granola bar, piece of fruit and bottle of water. Guests are encouraged to bring their own binoculars. Capacity for the trolley tours is limited; call 815-220-7386 to make reservations.

Bald Eagle Trolley Tours will be offered every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, starting on Jan. 2. These abbreviated tours focus on the region’s flying friends and include a lunch from the lodge restaurant’s special trolley menu. The tour begins with lunch at the lodge, staring promptly at 11 a.m., before loading onto the trolley to visit the Illinois Waterway Visitors Center. Guests are encouraged to dress warmly and bring binoculars, spotting scopes and cameras.

Wildlife Trolley Tour - Photo provided by Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center (Photo provided by Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center)

Looking to hit the trails? A similar guided winter hiking tour is offered by the lodge. On this informative trek, a knowledgeable trail guide will take you to some of the most scenic locales and lesser-known eagle-watching points in the park. In proper conditions, you even may see a few of Starved Rock’s famed frozen waterfalls along your hike.

Tours will start at 10 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday in the Starved Rock Lodge hotel lobby, where you’ll meet your expert trail guide and fellow hikers. You’ll be given a Starved Rock backpack with a snack, bottled water and a voucher for a small hot chocolate or coffee from the cafe, to be used upon your return. Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather, including proper footwear, such as Yaktrax. Capacity is limited, reserve your space today.

Starved Rock Lodge & Conference Center can be found at 1 Lodge Lane in Oglesby. To make your activity or room reservations, visit starvedrocklodge.com or call 815-220-7386