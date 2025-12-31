Welcome 2026 with ‘Lights! Camera! Action!’ light show at Cantigny

The magic of the season continues at Cantigy with “Lights! Camera! Action!,” the new holiday light show that runs through Sunday, Jan. 4.

Guests looking to enhance their holiday traditions, even after Christmas and New Years, can take advantage of this unique programming that will be sure to add that extra sparkle as 2026 begins, according to a news release from Cantigny.

All are invited to stroll through the famed gardens to the tune of iconic songs like:

Disney hits “Let It Go” and “Under the Sea”

Cult classics such as “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” and “Danger Zone” from ‘80s blockbusters

Instrumental themes from some of the biggest movies of all time, such as “Star Wars” and “Jurassic Park” (accompanied by laser lights on the East Lawn/North House)

Timeless anthems from modern animated hits like “Can’t Stop The Feeling” and “All Star” (along the Pond)

After strolling the half mile, fully accessible path through brilliantly illuminated gardens and landscapes, check out:

Historic McCormick House: Step inside the fully decorated mansion, including Freedom Hall and its showstopping 20-foot Christmas tree. Upstairs, the Noel Lounge offers chef-crafted small plates, curated wines, and craft cocktails in a cozy, elegant setting.

Outdoor Ice Skating Rink: Glide across the 100-by-40-foot rink ($7 admission; $3 rentals), then warm up in the heated hospitality tent.

Noel Shop at the McCormick House

Prices are $15 in advance/$20 day of for adults; kids 3-15 are $10 in advance/$15 day of; and kids under 3 are free.

Cantigny is closed Jan. 1.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.